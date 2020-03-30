We've got a new rumor that could be bringing an A-list star to a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian season 2 is currently in the works, with filming already wrapped as Disney and Lucasfilm get the show ready for a fall return. Now, we have word that the wildly popular live-action Star Wars show may be adding none other than Jamie Lee Curtis to its sophomore season.

Warning: we must caution that, for the time being, this is merely a rumor and should be regarded as nothing more until further confirmation is provided. That said, given the relatively slow news cycle right now, it seems like a fun time to discuss this possible exciting addition to the Star Wars franchise. According to a new report, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis was spotted on set during filming on The Mandalorian season 2 and it is believed that she has a role in the show. Details on her possible role weren't provided at this time. It's also possible that Curtis was on set for other reasons.

Jamie Lee Curtis has had something of a major resurgence in the mainstream in recent years. 2018's Halloween, which saw her return as Laurie Strode, became a massive box office hit. Last year, Curtis starred in Rian Johnson's hit whodunnit Knives Out, which proved to be one of the biggest original hits of 2019. As it just so happens, Johnson previously directed The Last Jedi, the second entry in Lucasfilm's Star Wars sequel trilogy. Johnson, so far as we know, isn't involved in The Mandalorian season 2, but that does provide at least a tiny strand of connective tissue.

If this rumor proves to be true, it would be a huge get for the show and Jamie Lee Curtis would seemingly fit right in. We recently learned that Rosario Dawson will be playing fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, which marks the character's live-action debut. It was also confirmed that Bill Burr will be returning as Mayfield, who we first met in season 1. The cast is led by Pedro Pascal, with Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte also starring in the first season. And let us not forget Baby Yoda, who became an instant internet sensation and helped cement the show as a massive hit.

Jon Favreau is returning as showrunner and executive producer. The Clone Wars creator Dave Filone is also back on board as a director and producer. Plot details remain under wraps for the time being, but that's to be expected at this point in the process for a Star Wars project. No exact release date has been set, but The Mandalorian season 2 is currently set to arrive sometime in October on Disney+. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Making Star Wars.