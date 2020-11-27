Jeans Guy has been edited out of The Mandalorian Chapter 12. The blooper was on track to become bigger than the Game of Thrones Starbucks cup, but it no-longer exists. Jeans Guy became an overnight sensation after Star Wars fans found him lurking in the back of a scene from last week's The Mandalorian episode. The unnamed crew member could be seen during an action sequence featuring Mando, Greef Karga, and Cara Dune.

RIP JEANS GUY: The now infamous "Jeans Guy" blooper in Chapter 12 of #TheMandalorian has been digitally removed. 👖 pic.twitter.com/KEMYAGFCYt — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) November 27, 2020

A few Star Wars fans went ahead and make fake action figures for Jeans Guy as the popularity started to spread. From there, he was included in memes. While fans got a kick out of the blooper, Lucasfilm apparently was not happy that it slipped through the cracks in the editing bay. So, sometime between last Friday and this week, the studio went in and edited Jeans Guy out of the aforementioned shot.

Jeans Guy isn't the first time that The Mandalorian has let a blooper end up in the final edit. During the Sanctuary episode in season 1, a boom mic can clearly be seen dipping into the shot while Mando is talking with Omera. With that being said, Jeans Guy will more than likely not be the last time that we see a mistake in the series, or any other series for that matter. Jeans Guy and the boom mic did not take away from the storytelling in any way. Jeans Guy brought even more publicity to the hit Disney+ series and it was all for free.

Jeans Guy is now edited out of The Mandalorian, which may bum out some fans who grew to love the mistake. Now, he'll have to live on through our memories and memes from The Mandalorian season 2, which will likely keep coming since Jeans Guy is still pretty popular. Maybe he'll be addressed in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2, which is rumored to premiere on Christmas Day. The Mandalorian season 2 comes to an end on December 18th, so that would mean that fans have something else to look forward to. This has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney+ at this time.

The Mandalorian season 2 is currently underway and Star Wars fans are getting to see some familiar faces. Chapter 13 gave a wealth of knowledge about the series and where it could be going in the future, while also teasing some potential spin-offs at the same time. Without giving anything away, the future of the Star Wars franchise is looking pretty bright, especially since The Mandalorian keeps delivering the goods with season 2. As for what the future holds, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out some screenshots of Jeans Guy and a new edit of him gone above, thanks to the Star Wars Underground Twitter account.