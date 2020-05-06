Is a new Lightsaber going to be introduced in The Mandalorian season 2? According to some gifts that crew members on the show reportedly received, it looks like the answer to that question is yes. This has led to Star Wars fans thinking about a new Jedi showing up in time for the second season, which would fit perfectly into rumors that have been circulating for months. However, there are others who believe it could be something else entirely

A post from Reddit reportedly shows off the crew gifts from The Mandalorian season 2. There's a Baby Yoda mug and a water bottle that has "Huc" written on it. The working title for season 2 was Huckleberry, so this adds up. However, it's another gift that stands out, which is a patch containing what appears to be the Darksaber, a regular Lightsaber, and a Mudhorn skull. This led to many Star Wars fans referring to Rosario Dawson appearing as Ahsoka Tano. Dawson's inclusion has yet to be officially announced at this time.

While it would make sense that we're looking at Ahsoka Tano's Lightsaber, there are some other theories out there floating around. Could it be Anakin Skywalker's Lightsaber? It wouldn't be too far-fetched to see Ahsoka on the hunt for that Jedi artifact, which could have her crossing paths with Din Djarin. Obviously, that's a pretty big stretch, but the hilt of the saber does look pretty familiar. With that being said, would Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni put such a huge spoiler on a crew gift?

If The Mandalorian season 2 is going to feature a Lightsaber, along with the Darksaber, it makes the most sense that it would belong to Ahsoka Tano. Rosario Dawson has been rumored to be in the role for months now. When Dave Filoni was recently asked about Dawson he replied, "All those rumors! Over the years people have always asked me about that character and potential live-action possibilities." Filoni went on to dodge the question pretty well by talking about how much people love that character and how they've thought about how to incorporate her into the big screen projects for some time now.

When it comes down to it, Dave Filoni really doesn't have that great of a poker face. The Mandalorian season 2 will more than likely feature Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time. For a lot of Star Wars fans, it just makes sense, though it is unclear how she would fit into the current storyline. Regardless, it's something that fans really want to see and we've already heard that season 2 is going to be "mind blowing" from Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer, who has also been kicking up a lot of controversy over the last few days. You can check out the patch below, thanks to Reddit.