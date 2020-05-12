Another classic character from Star Wars lore is set to make their live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2. It has come to light that Katee Sackhoff will portray Bo-Katan Kryze on the Disney+ series. Sackhoff previously voiced the character on both The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows. Sackhoff will now be making the jump to bring the character to life in the flesh as well.

According to a new report, Katee Sackhoff is playing the Mandalorian warrior in The Mandalorian season 2. Details on how Bo-Katan will factor into this season's events weren't revealed, but it's said that the actress filmed the role back in February before production was shut down. Sackhoff is known best on screen for her role as Starbuck in Battlestar Galactica. Some of her other roles include Riddick, Halloween: Resurrection and Oculus. Sackhoff has also starred on shows such as 24, Longmire and The Flash.

The addition of Bo-Katan Kryze gels with much of what we know about season 2 of the series. For those who may not be familiar, Bo-Katan is a Mandalorian leader who was once a part of the organization Death Watch. Most importantly, Bo-Katan once wielded the Darksaber, a mythical weapon in the Star Wars galaxy that made a memorable appearance at the end of season 1, with Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon in possession of it. With that in mind, it would make sense that Bo-Katan may want to retrieve the weapon and get it back into the right hands once again. Plus, Pedro Pascal's Mando is heavily tied to Mandalorian culture. It seems logical to bring in some other major players from that world at some point.

We also know that Ahsoka Tano is expected to make her live-action debut this season, with Rosario Dawson in talks to play her. When last we saw Ahsoka, chronologically speaking, was in the Rebels finale. Following the events of Return of the Jedi, she was heading off with Sabine Wren to search for Ezra Bridger. Sabine is also a Mandalorian who possessed the Darksaber. There are rumors that Sabine will be appearing in season 2 as well and, given Bo-Katan's inclusion, that seems more likely than ever. In any event, it appears this season is poised to be a big deal for those who followed the Star Wars animated shows over the years.

Other characters joining in on the action this season include famed bounty hunter Boba Fett, who will make his return to a galaxy far, far away, as portrayed by Temuera Morrison. As it happens, reports suggest the actor will be playing Captain Rex as well. So we could have quite the Clone Wars reunion happening. The Mandalorian season 2 does not yet have a firm premiere date set, but Disney CEO Bob Chapek promised that it won't be delayed, which means we can expect to see it sometime in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Slash Film.