The Mandalorian season 2 leak teases the return of an iconic ship. The hit Disney+ series is getting ready to wrap up the second season with only 3 episodes to go. Star Wars fans have been treated to a lot of new information this season, especially when it comes to the Child and some of his backstory. However, there are a lot of things to wrap up by the time we get to the end. There are potential SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

The first episode of The Mandalorian season 2 ended with a look at Boba Fett on Tatooine. We also saw his armor, which is now in the hands of Din Djarin after obtaining it from Cobb Vanth, who bought it off of some Jawas. We have not seen the fan-favorite character since, but according to a new leak, that could very well change by the time the season comes to an end later this month. In the original Star Wars trilogy, Boba Fett piloted Slave I, the spacecraft previously belonging to Jango Fett. The ship is a modified Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft, and it is something that fans have been wondering about for a long time.

According to the latest leak, Slave I's cockpit was recreated for The Mandalorian season 2. Apparently the iconic ship will make an appearance by the end of the season, though no other details were provided. It's not clear if we'll see Boba Fett pilot Slave 1 or if someone else on Tatooine might end up in it. With that being said, there was already speculation about a possible standalone Boba Fett series, which could also use the cockpit that was created for The Mandalorian.

In addition to the Slave I leaks, it has also been rumored that The Mandalorian season 3 will be heading back to some other familiar places in the Star Wars franchise. A Naboo N-1 Starfighter has also allegedly been constructed for the next season. It is reportedly "yellow with a silver underbelly as seen in The Phantom Menace." For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens in the remaining episodes of The Mandalorian season 2, but seeing Slave I, along with some other ships from the past does fit into the storyline that we've seen thus far.

Having Boba Fett back is already something that fans have been excited about, but will he come face to face with Din Djarin and Grogu? Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out. The Mandalorian has brought hardcore Star Wars fans back into the mix after the disappointment over the sequel trilogy. Season 2 has continued to do a good job of capitalizing on nostalgia, but not going over board about it. Additionally, the series is breaking new ground and going off on inventive directions, which will likely shape the way the stories are told on the big screen in the near future. The Mandalorian season 2 leak comes to us from Reddit's Star Wars Leaks sub.