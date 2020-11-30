With the likes of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Bo-Katan Kryze recently joining the ever-growing roster of Disney+ series The Mandalorian, fans are practically giddy with excitement over which fan-favourite Star Wars character might be next to join the ranks. Well, popular digital artist BossLogic has his own idea for a cameo, believing that Star Wars legend Luke Skywalker would slot nicely into proceedings. The artist has even put-together a poster teasing his arrival, casting Avengers: Endgame star Sebastien Stan as the young Jedi master.

Depicting Sebastian Stan, who is best known for playing Bucky Barnes AKA The Winter Soldier in the MCU, as the black-suited Luke Skywalker from Return of the Jedi, the artwork demonstrates once again the Marvel actor's eerie resemblance to Star Wars star Mark Hamill. Wielding a green lightsaber, this imagined version of the iconic hero looks every bit in control of the Force as he displays his best stoic, smouldering stare.

Stan's physical resemblance to Hamill was first noticed by Star Wars fans some time ago, with the actor even responding to the idea of playing a younger Luke Skywalker back in 2017, "I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker I'd be very happy [to play him]."

Hamill has also answered favorably when asked about Stan taking up the Skywalker mantle saying, "He's a wonderful actor. People say, 'Will you support him to be the young Luke Skywalker when they make those movies?' And I thought, he doesn't need me. He's an accomplished enough actor to get it on his own. And I shouldn't put my thumb on the scale because it's not my choice. It's Disney and Lucasfilm, and I don't want to cut short any other potential Lukes... But I'd love to work with him. Heck, I'd play his father any day."

The Jedi have now joined The Mandalorian in a big way, with the series introducing The Clone Wars favorite Ahsoka Tano in the most recent episode. Portrayed by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka tells our masked hero to take the Child to the Jedi Temple on Tython, where he could reach out with the Force to find any other surviving Jedi. One such Jedi could very well be Luke Skywalker.

The Mandalorian has proven to be hugely popular among both critics and audiences alike, as well as the most popular show on Disney+ by some margin. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian who navigates his way through the Star Wars galaxy, taking on high-risk jobs and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The second season reunites us with the enigmatic Mandalorian warrior and his even more enigmatic companion, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito alongside Pedro Pascal. New episodes air on Fridays on Disney+. A third season was greenlit back in April with showrunner Jon Favreau stating that things were "on track" to start filming before the end of the year.

So, would you like to see Sebastian Stan take on the role of Luke, or should the Skywalkers be left out of The Mandalorian? This comes to us from Boss Logic on Instagram.