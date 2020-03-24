A certifiable sci-fi legend is joining the Star Wars universe. Michael Biehn, best known for his roles in Aliens and The Terminator, has signed on for a role in The Mandalorian season 2. The sophomore season of the live-action series is currently in production, with filming having wrapped recently. Biehn joins an increasingly impressive cast for season 2, that will include returning faces such as Pedro Pascal as Mando, and let's not forget Baby Yoda, as well as some new additions.

According to several reports, Michael Biehn has signed on for a role in The Mandalorian. As with many casting reveals at this stage for a Star Wars project, little is known. Interestingly, Biehn, it's said, will be playing a rival bounty hunter to Pedro Pascal's character and the two have a past with one another. Will they be going after the same bounty and trying to take one another out? Will they reluctantly team up while trying to work through their past? More questions than answers at this point, but it's an intriguing development. It's not known how many episodes he will appear in at this time.

The 63-year-old actor has appeared in a number of notable movies over the years, including in Aliens as Hicks. Michael Biehn also starred in director James Cameron's breakthrough sci-fi classic The Terminator as Kyle Reese. Rather interestingly, at one point it was reported that The Mandalorian was using the working title "Huckleberry," that hints at another famous Biehn role from 1993's Tombstone, in which, the actor played outlaw Johnny Ringo. Some of Biehn's other credits include Planet Terror and The Abyss.

This comes just after it was revealed that Rosario Dawson has been cast as Ahsoka Tano, which will serve as the live-action debut for the fan-favorite from The Clone Wars and Rebels. With that, season 2 is shaping up to be quite the event for Star Wars lovers. Though, specific details are hard to come by. We know Giancarlo Esposito will be back as Moff Gideon, who we last saw wielding the Darksaber in the season 1 finale. Rebels fans have already started to put the pieces together and, with Ahsoka coming to the show, it seems like Sabine Wren can't possibly be far behind.

While some of the movies produced during the Disney era of Lucasfilm have proved to be a bit divisive, The Mandalorian managed to find a great deal of love from both critics and fans. It has arguably become the most well-liked Star Wars thing to come about under the Disney regime. Jon Favreau is returning as showrunner on the Disney+ show, with Dave Filoni returning as a director and producer. The Mandalorian season 2 does not yet have a specific release date set but is currently scheduled to arrive in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was first reported by Making Star Wars.