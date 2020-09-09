The Mandalorian bounty hunters of Star Wars lore are considered the baddest of the bad when it comes to throwing down. The first season of The Mandalorian has already shown how capable a fighter the lead character of Mando aka Din Djarin is, and now, the mysterious Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito, is here to challenge Mando's dominance, in what will be a battle for the ages, according to Esposito's interview.

"I'll be going toe-to-toe with Mando. It's an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there's an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I'm a villain, but I'm trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Little is known about Moff Gideon at this point, beyond the fact that he leads a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire, and wants to capture Baby Yoda for his own purposes. In the past, Esposito has rejected the idea that Gideon is a purely evil character akin to Darth Vader, and has said that, in his own way, Gideon is trying to bring order to the galaxy.

Aside from being able to play a character with depth, there is something about the prospect of becoming a part of the Star Wars universe that turns the most seasoned actors into fanboys. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito mentioned his giddiness over getting to play a cool character that wears a cape and wields a lightsaber.

"It's so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it."

The saber Moff Gideon is referring to is the Darksaber, and much has been made about the origin of the weapon among fans. The legendary saber is said to be one of a kind, and a relic of the war between the pacifist ways of the New Mandalorians, and the warrior ways of Mandalore. In a previous interview, Esposito had hinted that the nature of the Darksaber will have a big impact on season 2 of the show.

"You'll see more of the Darksaber, you'll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world," Esposito told Deadline. "Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It's a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later. [The Darksaber] is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together."

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian features a lead cast consisting of Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi and Emily Swallow. Season 1 is available now on Disney+, with Season 2 premiering Oct. 30. This news was first revealed at Entertainment Weekly.