Fans cannot wait to see more of Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as the mysterious Moff Gideon in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and find out how exactly he got his hands on the Darksaber. Well, Esposito has added to the already mounting intrigue, suggesting that Moff Gideon, the leader of an Imperial remnant that's interested in the Child, could be Force sensitive.

whilst discussing his role in the upcoming Far Cry 6, talk turned to Gideon's role in the second season of The Mandalorian, with Giancarlo Esposito making it clear that his character does not simply carry around the Darksaber as a trophy. "To be in the position of having that regal, graceful power but have this saber which delineates a different part of me than any other character," Esposito said.

"To have this saber means I can use it, and I can do my own dirty work, that I'm a fighter, that I'm a warrior. That's part of me. It also creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader. Who is he? What does he want? He knows all about everything, and you'll have to wait to find out. Yeah, he's actually pretty good with that Darksaber too."

Esposito mentions that Moff Gideon could be a "descendant of Vader", which likely means he is a follower of Vader's teachings rather than a blood relative. He also says that there is a possibility that Gideon is "one of the ones," which sounds very much like he could be hinting at Gideon being a Force user. Of course, Esposito manages to maintain the mystery surrounding his character and his particular set of skills, but the idea of Gideon not only wielding the Darksaber, but wielding it well, makes the prospect of The Mandalorian season 2 even more exciting than it already was.

Despite the ongoing global circumstances bringing much of the entertainment industry to a standstill, the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian is still on track to debut in October on Disney+, with Executive Producer Jon Favreau recently providing an update. "We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lock down," Favreau said earlier this month. "Thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we have been able to do all of our visual effects and editing and postproduction remotely through systems that had been set up by those companies for us."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties as a bounty hunter. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series. Several popular characters will be introduced into the world of The Mandalorian including Clone Wars hero Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze and fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian season 2 is scheduled to hit Disney+ sometime in October 2020. This comes to us from Entertainment Tonight.