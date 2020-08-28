The Mandalorian has proven to be a hugely popular series on Disney+ thanks in large part to the wonderful cast of characters. One such character that is set to play a bigger role in the upcoming second season is the villainous Moff Gideon, played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, who, in one in the first season finale, was shown to be wielding the mysterious Darksaber. While some have assumed that that this confirmed a connection to the Dark Side, Esposito has explained that it's a little more complicated than that.

"I say that's a possibility," Giancarlo Esposito said regarding Gideon's connection to the Force. "I can't say for sure that that is completely the truth, but look, we've seen him come out of his TIE fighter, and we've seen him also with the Darksaber. I would have to say that there's some surprises coming down the pike in regards to the connection he has to the Force. You don't quite know where he fits in there, but he certainly has some information that we don't that connects him to the old school."

Esposito went on to confess that, while he isn't the biggest Star Wars fan, once he found out a bit more about the history of the coveted Darksaber, he could barely contain his excitement to be the one to wield it. "They did tell me, 'You realize you're the only person in The Mandalorian who is wielding the Darksaber.' I got really excited. I know that previously, my dear friend Samuel L. Jackson had a [lightsaber], and I was so excited about that. But in our show, no one has that but me, so that's just a great honor."

This is not the first time that Esposito has suggested that Moff Gideon has an intimate relationship with the Force, with the actor having previously offered up some intriguing details relating to the character, his past, and his abilities; particularly with the Darksaber. "To have this saber means I can use it, and I can do my own dirty work, that I'm a fighter, that I'm a warrior," he said. "That's part of me. It also creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader. Who is he? What does he want? He knows all about everything, and you'll have to wait to find out. Yeah, he's actually pretty good with that Darksaber too."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties as a bounty hunter. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Several popular characters will be introduced into the world of The Mandalorian including Clone Wars hero Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze and fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett. The supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series.

The Mandalorian season 2 is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in October 2020. This comes to us from SyFy.