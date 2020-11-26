So far, The Mandalorian villain Moff Gideon has proven to be an achingly intriguing villain. Played superbly by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito, the second season of the hit Star Wars show has gradually offered some insight in Gideon's nefarious scheme, without ever giving away the endgame. Well, according to Esposito, it sounds like fans will have to wait until Season 3 before finding out the full details of Gideon's grand plan.

"I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season. More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon. I can't be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it. I think you're going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realize there's such a deep connection [between the show's storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what's really happening. Maybe you'll get an inkling of what he wants."

While we now know that Moff Gideon is working on building his own army, the Imperial officer is also hunting The Child for reasons known only to him. While it likely has something to do with midi-chlorians (sorry, they're back), Esposito was only willing to add that The Child represents "the possibility of a new humanity of a new consciousness."

He continued to keep things vague even when pressed saying, "I think we're all trying to figure out what does he really wants. Somewhere in my brain, I hold out something and he has some kind of ethical consideration here. When people flow out of control and there are all these different Moffs who've been assigned different areas to be wardens of, isn't there one person or someone that may have guidance over all of them? They're questions that are answered. It could be super soldiers. It could be that he wants to save the galaxy."

The series, which has proven to be hugely popular among both critics and audiences alike, as well as the most popular show on Disney+ by some margin, stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian who navigates his way through the Star Wars galaxy, taking on high-risk jobs and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The second season of The Mandalorian reunites us with the enigmatic Mandalorian warrior and his even more enigmatic companion, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

The next episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on Friday, November 27. A third season was greenlit back in April with showrunner Jon Favreau stating that things were "on track" to start filming before the end of the year. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.