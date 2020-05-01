The Mandalorian season 2 is still working hard on the post-production process despite having the entertainment industry grind to a halt. Now is really a great time to be receiving some good news, and Lucasfilm is delivering it. Star Wars fans were starting to get nervous about the massively popular show making its release date this October for obvious reasons. Productions across Hollywood and all over the world have been shut down and Lucasfilm hasn't said anything about a delay.

For now, it looks like The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on time in October. Director Rick Famuyiwa is back for season 2 and he described the current post-production process as, "more all-consuming than usual," adding, "it's good to have that to take my mind away from the daily madness that we're living at the moment." While most of us have some extra time on our hands, it doesn't seem like the Mando crew does at the moment. Animation supervisor Hal Hickel went into further detail and had this to say.

"A big tentpole summer film, like say Avengers, might be around 2,000 visual effects shots, and these series are a little shy of 4,000 visual effects shots for season 1, and season 2 is no different. We're doing them in around the same amount of time, maybe even less time, than a big summer film, plus we all have to work remotely. We're in the middle of that tsunami now, but we're going to get it all done, people are going to get their Baby Yoda, I promise."

While production on The Mandalorian season 2 seems to be going smooth, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni decided to give fans something else to help ease the wait. Starting this Monday, May the 4th, Disney+ will start airing the docuseries titled, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which covers the making of the first season. It's split up into 8 parts, which like the show, will air weekly on the streaming service.

Disney+ shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision were shut down in March. As for when production will start up again, that is unclear, though there are some who believe that it won't happen until 2021 at the earliest. This goes for the big screen Marvel Cinematic Universe projects too, which could push Phase 4 back even further than it already was a few weeks ago.

Thankfully, Lucasfilm is working overtime from home in order to get The Mandalorian season 2 out in time. As for the recently announced season 3, it will more than likely be a while before we're able to see that. For now, season 1, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and season 2 will have to do, which should be more than enough for the time being. Variety was the first to report on The Mandalorian season 2 news.