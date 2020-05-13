The Mandalorian season 2 fan-made poster has some serious old school Star Wars vibes. The poster features Mando, Baby Yoda, Cara Dune, Moff Gideon, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano. There has been a lot of news surrounding the hit Disney+ series over the past few weeks and people are starting to get even more excited for season 2 than they already were. There are so many questions that need answers, but we're going to have to wait until October to get some of them.

Thankfully, Disney+ has announced that The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive on time. The crew have been working from home to ensure they meet the release date and even Star Wars fans have been working to help build excitement for the show. Fan artist Apexform took the classic look of Star Wars posters from the past and plugged Din Djarin, Baby Yoda, Cara Dune, Moff Gideon, Boba Fett, and Ahsoka Tano into it, along with the Razor Crest and a few TIE Fighters.

Lucasfilm has yet to officially confirm that Ahsoka Tano will be included in The Mandalorian season 2, but it has been heavily rumored that Rosario Dawson is playing said character. Dave Filoni was recently asked about Dawson playing Tano and he didn't exactly deny it, though his face pretty much guaranteed that the fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars will be on board. Not featured in the fan poster for season 2 is Bo-Katan, who is set to be played by Katee Sackhoff. That news was just revealed earlier this week and fans are already trying figure out how she will be involved.

However, the biggest news surrounding The Mandalorian season 2 has to do with Temuera Morrison portraying Boba Fett. Hardcore Star Wars devotees are positive that the famous bounty hunter appeared in season one, though that has not been officially confirmed. Boba Fett was believed to be dead after Return of the Jedi hit theaters, but he lived on in the EU afterwards, escaping the Sarlacc pit. It seems that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni may have taken some inspiration from the EU (Legends) for The Mandalorian season 2, though it is believed Boba Fett will only have a small part.

Regardless of how big of a part Boba Fett has in season 2, it's pretty mind blowing that he'll be included at all. There are going to be a lot of characters introduced in The Mandalorian season 2, so it will be interesting to see how Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were able to juggle everything to fit in with the current storyline, which already has a lot going on. Hopefully we will see the first footage come along by the end of the summer. In the meantime, you can check out the excellent fan-made season 2 poster above, thanks to Apexform's Twitter account.