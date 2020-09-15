We have some images and a poster following the release of The Mandalorian season 2 trailer. Lucasfilm finally decided to appease eager Star Wars fans by releasing the first trailer for the new season today, which is full of Mando and Baby Yoda in action. Unlike season 1, the small alien creature is front and center this time around. These images, as well as the poster, are guarding many secrets but they do offer a closer look at the action ahead of the show's return.

The poster sees The Mandalorian walking on an unknown planet with Baby Yoda, aka The Child, in a pouch on his hip. The big question here is what happened to the character's pod that we often see him in? Beyond that, it's rocks, water and a little bit of sunlight. Again, even though the trailer went heavy on the action the team behind the series still seems intent on keeping the secrets and reveals contained within the episodes.

But from what we are being shown, we know we are going to be visiting some new worlds, or at least new to the show. We are also going to see some familiar faces, with Cara Dune and Greef Karga showing up. There are also some familiar alien species on hand, perhaps most notably a Tusken Raider, as originally seen in A New Hope. We've also got X-Wings, Tie Fighters, Stormtroopers and some Abyssins, aka the one-eyed aliens Mando gets into a confrontation with, as seen at the end of the trailer.

Perhaps what is most interesting is what we aren't seeing. There have been abundant reports regarding certain characters who may or may not show up in season 2. Most notably, Boba Fett, who we haven't seen, chronologically speaking, since he seemingly met his demise in Return of the Jedi. There is also the matter of Ahsoka Tano, who is said to be played by Rosario Dawson and may be making her live-action debut during the show's sophomore run. If these or any other major appearances happen, it seems we aren't going to have that spoiled ahead of time.

The Mandalorian season 2 sees Mando and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The cast includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include showrunner Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Favreau also serves as executive producer along with Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Work has already begun on season 3. So what we know for sure is that the adventures will continue beyond this year. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, much like season 1. The Mandalorian returns with new episodes on October 30 on Disney. Be sure to check out the new images and the poster from the official Star Wars Twitter account.