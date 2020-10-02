Following the release of the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, which offered fans their first glimpse at the return of the hugely popular Star Wars series, Disney+ has now revealed a brand new poster for the highly anticipated second season. Featuring the mysterious title character riding atop a speeder bike through a desert twilight, with Baby Yoda in tow, of course, the poster reconfirms the imminent release date of Friday, October 30.

This month, the story continues. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uwiUjNABUJ — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 1, 2020

As we saw in The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer, these new episodes will reunite us with the enigmatic bounty hunter and his even more enigmatic companion, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, the bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The second season will reportedly introduce several fan-favorite characters, with rumors having circulated for some time that audiences will see the addition of several beloved Star Wars staples to the roster, including Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and Ahsoka Tano. The Mandalorian star Gina Carano cryptically addressed the rumors recently, downplaying some while potentially confirming others. "Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the Star Wars show returns.

Rosario Dawson has been tapped to play Ahsoka for some time, with Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff rumored to be playing a live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze. Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison will likely be returning to a galaxy far, far away as Boba Fett, with the role now listed on the actor's résumé, seemingly confirming the ongoing rumors that he will be slipping on the iconic helmet and resurrecting the beloved bounty hunter. Alongside them, Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant are also said to be part of The Mandalorian's second season, though their roles remain more mysterious.

The series will also provide a bigger role for Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito's villainous Moff Gideon and the Darksaber. Earlier this year, Esposito offered a little insight into what audiences can expect when we return to the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars universe saying, "You'll see more of the Darksaber, you'll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world. Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It's a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later. [The Darksaber] is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together." The Mandalorian season 2 hits Disney+ on October 30. This comes to us from The Mandalorian official Twitter account.