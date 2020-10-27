The Mandalorian season 2 is inching closer and closer to release, and now it has seemingly been revealed that the season premiere will be the longest episode of the Star Wars show so far. Allegedly clocking in at 52 minutes long, the first episode of season 2, reportedly titled The Search, will have lots of time to pack in as much as possible once we return to a galaxy far, far away.

Episodes in the first season of The Mandalorian would range from anywhere between 30 to 46 minutes, with the season finale lasting the latter. Should this turn out to be true, The Mandalorian season 2 will start with an extended bang when it begins streaming at the end of this month. It is worth noting of course that this does not mean all the episodes of the upcoming series will be this long, with the second season likely to follow in its predecessors' footsteps and contain varying lengths for each installment.

The Mandalorian season 2 will once again star Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, the bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

A much longer season premiere certainly tracks with the ongoing rumors, particularly that the show will introduce several fan-favorite characters. Such rumors have been circulating for some time, suggesting that audiences will see the addition of several beloved Star Wars staples to the roster, including Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and Ahsoka Tano. The Mandalorian star Gina Carano cryptically addressed the rumors recently, downplaying some while potentially confirming others. "Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the The Mandalorian returns.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the involvement of both Rosario Dawson and Timothy Olyphant was potentially revealed recently via a Disney+ Germany social media account. Sharing a video that mentions both actor's inclusion in the upcoming series, the video does not confirm who they are playing but does track with the ongoing speculation that Dawson will portray the live-action version of The Clone Wars favorite, Ahsoka Tano, with Timothy Olyphant rumored to be playing Tatooine sheriff, Cobb Vanth, a character who has acquired the armor of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Much like the first season, The Mandalorian season 2 will consist of eight episodes and is due to hit Disney+ on October 30th. Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, and Sasha Banks alongside Pedro Pascal. This comes to us courtesy of The Direct.