The Mandalorian season 2 trailer prepares fans for the end. It's hard to believe, but we are upon the final episode of the season. Some hardcore Star Wars fans will stay up super late tonight in an effort to avoid any spoilers in the morning. Others will have to wait until after work on Friday, or perhaps wait into the weekend. Season 2 has been on a roll and it's hard to speculate about what could happen in the final episode, especially since so much has already happened.

It’s all led to this. The season finale of #TheMandalorian is streaming Friday on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uISCJfdSN4 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 16, 2020

Grogu is still being held captive by Moff Gideon, who wants the little guy's blood. However, Din Djarin has a new crew and he's on his way to save everybody's current favorite Star Wars character. The Mandalorian trailer recaps most of season 2, while also teasing what comes next for our hero and Grogu. Today might be a good day to go back and watch the entire season all over again to prepare for the end, though not everybody has that kind of extra time on their hands. Thankfully, the new Disney+ trailer offers a decent crash course.

Din Djarin has spent most of The Mandalorian season 2 looking for a Jedi to train Grogu, along with his steady diet of side gigs. The quest to find a Jedi has introduced fans to live-action versions of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), while also showcasing the return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). In other words, a lot has happened in a short amount of time, which leads to a lot of questions; many of which will likely not be answered by the time the credits appear on the final episode of season 2.

While it's unclear what will happen in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, we do know that Moff Gideon has an army of Dark Troopers, the Darksaber, and Grogu. The odds certainly look like they are in his favor at the moment. With that being said, Din Djarin has made it abundantly clear that he will do what he has to do to rescue Grogu. We saw Djarin wear a Stormtrooper uniform and even take off his helmet in Chapter 15. In his message to Moff Gideon, one can tell that Brown Eyes means business.

Obviously, there is a lot of speculation as to what will go down in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. One of the big theories being floated includes the return of Luke Skywalker, who will take Grogu and train him. However, the theory doesn't end well for the little green guy, who will probably be murdered by a young Kylo Ren when he takes out his Uncle Luke's Jedi temple and all of the padawans inside in a few years. This has not been confirmed, but it is certainly dark. Hopefully, Grogu makes it out of wherever he ends up alive. You can check out The Mandalorian season 2 trailer above, thanks to the official Disney+ Twitter account.