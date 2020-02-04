We now know a little more specifically when we will see The Mandalorian season 2 make its debut. Executive producer Jon Favreau previously teased that the live-action Star Wars TV show will make its return this fall, but that was all he was willing to divulge at the time. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has stepped in to reveal that the hit series will debut its sophomore season on Disney+ in October.

The reveal was made by Bob Iger during a Disney earnings call. Unfortunately, the head of the Mouse House didn't reveal an exact premiere date, but this gives us a far more precise timeframe than we had previously. The Mandalorian season 1 consisted of eight episodes. It's not yet clear if The Mandalorian season 2 will follow the same pattern, or if the episode count will be shifted, be it shorter or longer. In any event, this should serve as good news for fans of the franchise.

The Mandalorian made its debut when Disney+ launched in November and became a huge success right out of the gate. The show's popularity has since exploded, in no small part due to Baby Yoda, aka The Child, who became an instant internet sensation. Speaking further, Bob Iger explained that the subscriber count for Disney+ didn't drop all that much once season 1 of the Star Wars show wrapped up, despite quite a few people on Twitter boasting that they had canceled the service.

"We were actually heartened by the fact that after the original episodes [of 'The Mandalorian'] were all made available, we really didn't see significant churn from that. We continue to see subscriber growth from the end of the year."

Plot details are being kept under wraps for season 2 right now. We know Pedro Pascal will be back in the lead role. The season 1 finale set up some more galaxy-traversing adventures with Mando and Baby Yoda. It also set up a new villain in the form of Moff Gideon. The character, played by Breaking Bad alum Giancarlo Esposito, appeared in the final two episodes of the show's first season and was set up for a return, while also setting up some major ties to The Clone Wars and Rebels animated shows.

There are several other live-action Star Wars shows in the works for Disney+, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the beloved Jedi. Recently, it seemed like the show was on the rocks, but things have just been delayed by several months. Lucasfilm is looking to bring on new writers, with production now expected to take place early next year. Diego Luna is also set to reprise his role as Cassian Andor in a Rogue One prequel series. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on The Mandalorian season 2 are made available. This news was previously reported by CNBC