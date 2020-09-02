It's been a tough year for a variety of equally horrible reasons, but Disney are here to ease the pain a little with the announcement that the second season of The Mandalorian will begin streaming real soon on October 30. Along with the official release date, we have also been treated to a new logo for the follow-up, featuring everyone's favorite odd couple bounty hunter and baby Yoda, stood against a serene, blue skyline.

Luckily, the second season has managed to avoid being affected by the ongoing global situation, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirming earlier this year that there would be "no delays". Thankfully that has turned out to be true, with the highly anticipated season 2 set to light up television screens very soon.

While not too much is known about what to expect from The Mandalorian's second season, we can look to the episode titles, which were released back in April, for clues. The titles are as follows; Chapter One: The Search, Chapter Two: The Confrontation, Chapter Three: The Bounty, Chapter Four: The Republic, Chapter Five: The Loyalist, Chapter Six: The Sorcerer, Chapter Seven: The Return, Chapter Eight: The Empire. Though they remain vague and don't give too much away, several of them do stand-out, such as The Empire, The Republic, and The Sorcerer. Needless to say, should the second season be as good as, or even better, than the first, then Disney+ audiences are in for a treat.

One of the last shots from the first season saw Esposito's villainous Moff Gideon emerge from a downed spacecraft wielding a very mysterious looking weapon, the Darksaber, and, according to Esposito, the Darksaber will play a big part in season 2. "You'll see more of the Darksaber, you'll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world," Esposito said of the coveted weapon, which should be familiar to some Star Wars fans. "Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It's a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later. [The Darksaber] is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, Pascals mysterious bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Alongside Pascal, the supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series. Several popular characters will be introduced into the world of The Mandalorian including Clone Wars hero Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze and fellow bounty hunter Boba Fett. This comes to us courtesy of the Disney+ official Twitter account.