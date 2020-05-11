The Mandalorian season 2 will not be delayed and is on track to arrive in the fall. This, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who says the show is in post-production currently and will not face a delay as a result of the ongoing production shutdown. This is a good bit of news for Star Wars fans at a time when so many movies and TV shows are facing great degrees of uncertainty.

It was previously revealed by former Disney CEO Bob Iger that The Mandalorian season 2 would arrive in October. But that was before the situation at hand truly began to unfold. Now, newly-appointed CEO Bob Chapek, in a recent interview, provided some much-needed reassurance that fans won't have to wait any longer to get some more screen time with Mando and Baby Yoda. Here's what Chapek had to say about it.

"Take for example Mandalorian. Mandalorian was shot before [the shutdown] And so we've been in post-production, and there will be no delay with Mandalorian."

It was revealed that filming wrapped on season 2 in March, just before most movie and TV productions were forced to shut down in the interest of public health. The Mandalorian may have snuck in just under the wire. Fortunately, post-production work has been able to continue, with smaller groups of people able to assemble the show behind-the-scenes. That means, barring anything unforeseen, the live-action Star Wars series will return on Disney+ in October. Though, a specific debut date hasn't been set. Odds are, some announcements were going to be made at Star Wars Celebration in August. However, there is a very good chance this year's event will be canceled, or at the very least postponed.

Plot details for The Mandalorian season 2 are being kept largely under wraps, but bits and pieces have been coming into focus. We recently learned that Boba Fett will be making his long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away, with Attack of the Clones star Temuera Morrison set to play the iconic bounty hunter. There are also rumors that Morrison will be pulling double duty as Captain Rex as well. We also know that Ahsoka Tano is expected to make her live-action debut, with Rosario Dawson expected to play her. Aliens star Michael Biehn is set to play a new bounty hunter character this season as well.

The Mandalorian debuted as a lunch titled with Disney+ last November and proved to be a massive success right from the start, in no small part thanks to the popularity of Baby Yoda. It was recently confirmed that Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed are set to direct episodes of season 2, with Dave Filoni and Carl Weathers previously revealed to be helming installments. Jon Favreau is returning as writer and executive producer. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via CNBC.