The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive in October, according to Jon Favreau. Even though the Disney+ social media accounts have claimed the show will arrive on time for over a month now, some Star Wars fans were still starting to get a little worried. The world is a bit unpredictable at the moment and most of the entertainment business has been shut down since March, so a season 2 delay would not be out of the ordinary.

While speaking at the ATX TV festival remotely, Jon Favreau confirmed that The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on time in October. As it turns out, Favreau and crew were a lot further along than most expected when the world's current state of affairs threw everything into chaos. Baby Yoda will be back to help try and make the end of the year a bit better from when it started. Favreau had this to say.

"We were lucky enough to have finished photography before the lockdown, so thanks to how technology-forward Lucasfilm and ILM are, we've been able to do all the editing visual effects remotely... It will be available as planned on Disney+ in October."

As for what Star Wars fans can expect when new The Mandalorian episodes arrive, Jon Favreau gave a little tease. Obviously, Favreau can't give away too much information, but the little that he did provide seems like the show is heading in the right direction when compared to the first installment. He had this to say about what everybody can expect when the show returns.

"It will be building on hopefully what people loved from the first season. It doesn't feel like the next season, it feels like work continuing."

The Mandalorian season 1 had the element of surprise in its corner. Nobody had any real expectations for the show, so Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were basically left alone to create and not worry about the outside world so much. With that being said, there is some fear out there that season 2 won't be able to live up to the massive hype of the first season. Favreau says, "I hope people are having as much fun seeing it as we are having making it," when discussing season 2.

There currently is no concrete premiere date for The Mandalorian season 2. However, we'll probably get that information, and hopefully the first trailer, later this summer during the Star Wars Celebration. As of this writing, the annual event is still on schedule and has not been canceled or downgraded to a virtual event. Lucasfilm and Disney are working closely with the city of Anaheim, California to make sure they can pull off the event in the safest way possible. Regardless, we should get our first peak at season 2 in August. Deadline was the first to report on The Mandalorian season 2 update.