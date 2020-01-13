The long-term fate of Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe remains to be seen, but there are plenty of unexplored spaces with the fan-favorite character in the timeline. For example, the beloved Jedi would be alive and well during the events of The Mandalorian season 2, so there is no reason she couldn't pop up. If she does, Rosario Dawson wants to be the one that plays her.

Roughly three years Rosario Dawson, who has starred in movies such as Sin City and Clerks II as well as shows like Daredevil and Jane the Virgin, initially expressed interest on Twitter in regards to playing Ahsoka Tano. The idea proved to be quite popular. Recently, someone on Twitter explained that Ahsoka would be in her 40s during the events of The Mandalorian season 2, then posted an image of Dawson next to Anakin Skywalker's former apprentice. Dawson got wind of it and was very much on board. She re-tweeted the message with the following caption.

"Tell 'em! #AhsokaLives"

Ahsoka Tano was originally introduced in The Clone Wars animated movie and it was something of a bumpy start. The movie was panned upon arrival and fans certainly weren't on board for the character. However, as Ahsoka developed over the course of the show, she slowly turned into a figure that fans truly responded to. Her popularity has since exploded, so much so that she is arguably one of the most popular characters in all of Star Wars. Yet, to date, she hasn't appeared in a live-action project. Though, that is starting to feel like an inevitability. It's more of a matter of when, as opposed to if.

Most recently, Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced the character from the very beginning, had a brief voice cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While that cameo left Ahsoka's ultimate fate in the balance, it helped bridge the gap from animated to live-action. For what it may be worth, Rosario Dawson is 40-years-old. Also of note, Eckstein is 38-years-old. Eckstein is so inherently tied to Ahsoka that it would be tough for fans to accept a new voice at this point. Maybe Eckstein should be the one to put on the makeup and bring her to life? That said, if Lucasfilm does decide to do a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, be it in The Mandalorian season 2 or somewhere else, and they want to go with a bigger name actress, Rosario Dawson seems like a fine choice.

We last saw Ahsoka in the Rebels series finale. After the events of Return of the Jedi, she was gearing up to go find Ezra with Sabine. Ezra's location remains a mystery. With that in mind, given when The Mandalorian takes place, there is no reason Mando and Baby Yoda couldn't cross paths with Ahsoka and Sabine. Be sure to check out the post from Rosario Dawson's Twitter for yourself.