Could The Mandalorian season 2 be setting the stage for a Star Wars Rebels sequel series? Taking some of what we know about the sophomore outing of the Disney+ series, coupled with some rumors floating around, it is starting to seem like a distinct possibility. We haven't seen the last of Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, that much is certain.

This hasn't been confirmed by Lucasfilm, so it should be regarded as a rumor for the time being. That said, taking all of the evidence into account, it seems we're inevitably going to get more adventures with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren in the future.

For starters, we know Ahsoka Tano is poised to make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson on deck to play her. When last we saw Ahsoka (in terms of the overall Star Wars timeline), she was heading off with Sabine to look for Ezra Bridger following the events of Return of the Jedi. That makes a new report from the folks at Kessel Run Transmissions all the more interesting. The show's co-host, Noah Outlaw, recently took to Twitter to say the following.

quote"I've been hearing from multiple people that Sabine Wren will also show up in #TheMandalorian Season 2. Most likely accompanying Ahsoka Tano."

The rumor was then discussed on the latest episode of their YouTube show. It's also worth noting that this is the same outlet that reported a Star Wars Rebels sequel series was in development back in January. Though, at the time, they suggested it would be an animated project.

Assuming that Ahsoka and Sabine do indeed appear together in The Mandalorian, that would seem like the perfect springboard for just such a project, be it live-action or animated. Interestingly, when news of Rosario Dawson's casting first broke in March, The Hollywood Reporter, in a newsletter, suggested that Ahsoka's appearance could be a backdoor pilot for a new series. Where there is smoke, there is often fire.

To add a little more fuel to the fire, we recently got confirmation from Lucasfilm that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is working on a new Star Wars show for Disney+, which is said to be female-led. Wouldn't a Star Wars Rebels follow-up centered on Ahsoka and Sabine's search for Ezra fit the bill? It's only one possibility. Headland's show could be something else entirely, but something like this can't be ruled out at this point.

The Mandalorian's success has paved the way for a new era of Star Wars on the small screen. Season 2 is also set to bring Boba Fett back to the franchise, with Katee Sackhoff set to play Bo-Katan as well, marking the character's live-action debut. Point being, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be capitalizing on the success by opening up the universe. The Star Wars Rebels finale made it clear that the plot thread would be picked up eventually. Why not use The Mandalorian season 2 to set the table? Feel free to check out the report from the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube channel.

