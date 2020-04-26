The Mandalorian season 2 is reportedly going to blow minds. The new information comes from Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer. Star Wars fans have already been looking forward to the new season and Witwer's words may send everybody into hype overload. As of this writing, the second season is still on track to premiere in October, though that could change at any moment. In an effort to keep everybody entertained, Disney+ is running a docuseries on the making of season 1, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which starts on May 4th.

In a new interview, Sam Witwer talked a lot about the Star Wars franchise and touched on The Mandalorian. Season 1 had little to no expectations and it ended up blowing away a lot of long-time fans, while gaining brand-new fans at the same time. With that being said, there is an immense amount of pressure on season 2 to deliver the goods. Witmer had this to say about what fans can expect with season 2.

"There are things that [Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian season 2 that are going to blow people's minds. Because the thing is that Dave and George always had the same instinct when it came to this."

Sam Witwer's comments are a lot different from what The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal had to say. Pascal obviously would not give anything away in a recent interview, but he wouldn't even give a tease because he wanted the fans to experience everything on their own with a blank slate. Witwer just seems super excited about it, which will more than likely get other Star Wars fans really excited too.

The Mandalorian season 1 did a great job of hiding all types of Easter Eggs from all over the Star Wars franchise. Obscure toys were referenced, odd action figures, familiar set pieces, and all kinds of other things were found by eagle-eyed fans. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian should shed some more light on some of these references. As for Sam Witwer, he really appreciated one specific Easter Egg. He explains.

"I was really happy to see our flame trooper [from The Force Unleashed] show up in The Mandalorian. That was fun... That was so fun. Because that's not just a flame trooper, that's OUR flame trooper. That's the markings on the armor from Force Unleashed. There's so many things in Force Unleashed that we designed, so many ideas just like that that I think would be incredible to bring into the cinematic universe. It would be great. But yeah the flame trooper, I definitely smiled at that. I don't know if... well, look, it's Dave Filoni, so I have to believe it was done on purpose. (Laughs)."

The Mandalorian season 2 is on the way and that's pretty much all we know. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have done an excellent job keeping everything under wraps just like last time. We have seen some alleged episode titles and now Sam Witwer is claiming we're all going to have our minds blown. Let the hype truly begin. You can read the rest of the interview with Witwer over at SWHolocron.