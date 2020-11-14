The Mandalorian season 2 finally revealed who Sasha Banks is playing. The hit Disney+ show is back with a brand-new episode, which is full of Easter Eggs and a major step forward with the season 2 story arc. The first two episodes saw Din Djarin and the Child meeting up with new characters and going on some side quests before being given a little bit of intel about where to find other Mandalorians. Episode 3, Chapter 11, does some more of this, but with a better source of information. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, is best-known for her work as a professional wrestler in the WWE. However, it looks like the Star Wars universe is going to change that. Fans have wondered for months who Banks was going to be playing, which only heightened when she was first shown in the trailer, while wearing a robe. Speculation about being a possible Jedi or Rebels character Sabine Wren started to spread. As it turns out, Banks has a much different role in The Mandalorian season 2 than what fans initially thought.

The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 reveals that Sasha Banks is actually playing a character named Koska Reeves, who is one of the two Mandalorian warriors working with Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, who is from Rebels and The Clone Wars. Reeves can be seen observing Mando and the Child at the beginning of the episode in the aforementioned robe, and then quickly disappearing. We next see her on the barge after the Mandalorians save the Child and Mando from a watery death.

Mando is skeptical of Koska Reeves and Bo-Katan Kryze because the take off their helmets. He does not consider them to be true Mandalorians, and they reveal that Mando is actually a following the out of date ancient ways. As for who Reeves is, it appears that she is a new Star Wars character, who we will likely learn a lot more about as she helps Bo-Katan locate Moff Gideon and the Darksaber. The Mandalorians will be on the hunt for Gideon, while Gideon hunts for the Child.

Some believe that Moff Gideon wants the Child to steal his Force powers, which seems to make sense to most fan theories. Gideon already wields the Darksaber, so it would be easy to think that he would want more power from whatever species the Child belongs to. With all roads leading to the Jedi, The Mandalorian season 2 is about to get pretty interesting, though every episode this season has been full of action and intrigue. Next week's episode will likely be the tipping point for some major action to take place. Thankfully, we only have to wait one more week to see it all unfold. You can head over to the official Disney+ website to stream the latest episode of The Mandalorian.