Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito says The Mandalorian season 2 will delve further into the Star Wars history. Additionally, the actor revealed that we're going to see some more of his villainous character over the course of this current season and potentially season 3. Fans were finally treated to some more of Gideon in the last episode, which also teased some Darth Vader-looking armor. Fans were left with a lot of questions about the future.

When asked about The Mandalorian season 2 and Moff Gideon's motives, Giancarlo Esposito could not get into specific details, especially when it comes to the Darth Vader questions. "It's any adult man-child's dream come true to be equated in a certain way with Darth Vader. But I don't wear a helmet. I don't know what the storyline might bring up in regard to Moff Gideon's relationship to Darth Vader. But I certainly correlated one in my own brain." As for what he could reveal, you can read that below.

"I'll tease the past. We are able to refer to the historical nature of mythology that has already been laid down in previous Star Wars incarnations. This particular incarnation allows us as family members to really plant the seeds to realize a more cohesive world. So I love the fact that we're in such a futuristic show that throws back to the history and knowledge of what a warrior really is and where the line between good and evil sometimes gets blurred with desire. It allows me to dream really big and to realize that no matter what we want to do in life, if we have the aid of people and entities that share the same feelings, then there's hope again."

Moff Gideon was after the Child for his blood, though we're still not entirely sure why. The Mandalorian season 2 has started to introduce some new elements surrounding the Child and his history, but there are still a lot of questions waiting to be answered. "I think we're all trying to figure out what does he [Moff Gideon] really wants. Somewhere in my brain, I hold out something and he has some kind of ethical consideration here," says Giancarlo Esposito.

Giancarlo Esposito has previously teased that he and Mando will get into some intense battles in The Mandalorian season 2. When recently asked about that aspect of the show, the actor played coy, noting that he always trains for his acting roles because he is such a "physical" actor. "So there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the dark troopers - everyone will get involved. We're all in a fresh new place to bring it home. I'm so excited to be a part of the show that is the best there is," says Esposito.

It seems that The Mandalorian season 2 will continue to bring up more questions, as opposed to answers when it comes to a close. For now, Mando and the Child will continue their journey to meet up with Ahsoka Tano to see where she fits into the overall storyline. Hopefully we'll learn some more about this journey in this week's episode. The interview with Giancarlo Esposito was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.