The Mandalorian season 2 is on the way, but don't expect Pedro Pascal to ruin any of the secrets. The actor wants Star Wars fans to experience the second season in the same way that they did the first. In other words, there may or may not be some huge surprises waiting for fans this fall. The first season just premiered in the U.K. last month and Pascal was recently interviewed about his experiences on the show thus far.

Now that most of the world is caught up with the adventures of Mando and The Child, what can everyone expect when The Mandalorian season 2 premieres in the fall? As it turns out, we can all expect Pedro Pascal not to say much. "They can expect me to not talk about it at all," he says. However, Pascal did go on to say that the reason he's being so secretive is, "so they [fans] can experience the second season in the same way they experienced the first - that sort of awe and surprise. It's pretty wonderful."

Jon Favreau and crew were able to pull off a huge Star Wars surprise with The Mandalorian. Nobody knew what to expect when they were introduced to Baby Yoda, aka the Child, at the end of the first episode. So, will season 2 have one of those types of moments? "I don't want to say anything. I don't even want to prepare you for surprises that may or may not be there," says Pedro Pascal. He went on to give advice to fans on how they should approach the second season. "Let yourself be as empty a canvas as possible to just experience it."

Now that the secret is out, it is going to be hard to see The Mandalorian season 2 for what it is. It will forever be compared to the groundbreaking work on the first installment and people may be expecting a huge surprise, even if it doesn't end up happening. Whatever the case may be, the story has been laid out and Star Wars fans are hooked and waiting to see where Baby Yoda ends up. Thankfully, Disney+ is already working on season 3.

The Mandalorian season 2 is a mystery for the time being. Fans have some reported titles to all eight Mandalorian Season 2 episodes to investigate, but other than that and a few tidbits from the actors, there really isn't much to go off of, which, according to Pascal, is a really good thing. The first season worked so well because there weren't any expectations for the series as a whole. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni were pretty much able to fly under the radar when they made the show, but season 2 is a different beast entirely. You can read the rest of the interview with Pedro Pascal over at Yahoo U.K.