It is finally here. The Mandalorian Season 2 has hit Disney+ with a premiere episode that pulled out all stops to be worthy of the hype that had been building after its epic first season. The first chapter of Season 2 is an extended episode that packs in Easter eggs, massive fight sequences, and of course, our favourite Baby Yoda a.k.a. The Child along with the heroic Din Djarin. But what leaves jaws hanging, despite the dozens of pre-existing spoilers, is the twist at the very end-- Boba Fett, the famous Mandalorian warrior is back, scarred but alive. Maybe.

The episode "The Marshal" sees The Mandalorian searching for the remaining warriors like him who went into hiding after many of them were killed by Moff Gideon and his army for helping Djarin escape with The Child. Following a rumor that a Mandalorian protects a small settlement as a Marshal, Djarin lands in Tatooine but not only is his search futile but he ends up fighting and successfully killing a Krayt Dragon before racing away on his speeder bike. But as he is leaving a lone figure decked in dark robes can be seen watching him from afar and when he turns, the scarred face of actor Temuera Morrison is revealed.

Ardent fans of the Star Wars franchise who have its every detail etched in their memories would instantly recognize him as Jango Fett but he is actually Boba Fett, the Mandalorian warrior who we last saw falling to his apparent death in Return of the Jedi. Given that he is the character that inspired the creation of the Mandalorian race and in turn the Disney+ series in question, it was always speculated that the famed bounty hunter Boba Fett's appearance in The Mandalorian in some way is inevitable.

Introduction to one of Star Wars favourite characters -- Boba Fett

It was The Empire Strikes Back that first introduced Boba Fett. Darth Vader hired the bounty hunter to track down Han Solo who was on the run. Fett succeeded in his mission as he traced Solo to Cloud City, encased him in Carbonite, and delivered him to Jabba The Hutt on the desert planet Tatooine. In its sequel, Return of the Jedi, after Luke Skywalker's plan to rescue Han Solo, failed terribly, both were sentenced to death and taken to the terrifying Sarlacc Pitt for their execution by Hutt.

But with timely help from Princess Leia and R2-D2, they managed to escape after killing Hutt but in the ensuing chaos, Han Solo accidentally activated Boba Fett's jetpack. As the mercenary lost control, he fell into the Sarlacc's cavernous mouth.

Even though the later Star Wars Legends novels, narrated that Fett survived his fall after all and went on different adventures across the galaxy, after Disney acquired Lucasfilm, these stories were no longer canon and thus Boba Fett was once again MIA, at least until now.

But how is Temuera Morrison Boba Fett?

The live-action films never showed how Boba Fett looked like without his distinctive green armour and helmet, all to amp up the mystery around the character. But his future identity is based on his father Jango Fett, who was introduced in the prequel Star Wars trilogy Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

During the final years of the Republic, Jango, the best mercenary in the galaxy at the time was recruited by the Sith Lord to serve as the template for their Clone Army. Every clone was his exact copy and hard wired to obediently follow the chain of command without question. All Jango demanded in return was a clone for himself, whom he named Boba and would go on to raise as his son. After Jango death at the hands of Jedi Master Mace Windu, Boba became a bounty hunter himself and donned the Mandalorian armour of his father as well as inherited his the Slave I.

The first episode of The Mandalorian introduces Cobb Vanth as The Marshal decked in Boba's distinctive green beskar armour that he got from a group of Jawas. So, even though Boba was introduced only as a little boy in the Attack of the Clones, it isn't hard to deduce that he would have grown up to be an exact replica of Jango being his clone and all. Thus, Temuera Morrison's appearance towards the end confirms rumors that have been afloat ever since it was revealed that he was joining The Mandalorian's cast.

While questions like how Boba Fett could have possibly survived the Sarlacc Pit and what he had been up to all these years are yet to be answered, the bigger dilemma is whether he is going to be on Djarin's side, be his sworn enemy, or is just on a mission of his own?