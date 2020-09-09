There have been rumors for some time that the second season of the hugely popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, will be adding several fan-favorite characters to the roster, including Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan and Boba Fett. Sadly, The Mandalorian star Gina Carano has arrived to pour some cold water on some of this speculation.

"Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the Star Wars show returns.

Among the actors reportedly joining the second season are Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and Temura Morrison as Boba Fett. Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff is also rumored to be playing a live-action version of Bo-Katan Kryze. Alongside them, Michael Biehn and Timothy Olyphant are also said to be part of season 2, though their potential roles remain more mysterious.

While this all sounds very promising, by the sounds of it we won't know which of these are really set to appear until we see the show for ourselves. It is, in fact, possible that Carano simply does not know herself, with the actress and former MMA fighter, who plays mercenary Cara Dune on the show, highlighting the secrecy surrounding the scripts, with actors only receiving the scripts for their own episodes.

Despite potentially dashing the hopes of many a Star Wars fan, Carano was quick to talk up the second season saying, "I have no question fans are going to like this season even more - everything's in there." While fans may not get to see every character that has been rumored come to life, Carano did state that the return of The Mandalorian will contain a lot of material that is sure to delight Star Wars fans. "If you're a Star Wars fan, you're going to get to see things you've always wanted to see," she added.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, Pascal's mysterious bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The first season saw the Mandalorian take a force-sensitive Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) into his care, ending with our intrepid anti-hero deciding to uncover the origins of the mysterious creature.

Excitement for the second season is palpable, and with a trailer imminent, fans of the hugely popular Star Wars series cannot wait to continue adventuring with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. The second season has managed to avoid being affected by the ongoing global situation, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirming earlier this year that there would be "no delays". Thankfully that has turned out to be true, with the highly anticipated season 2 set to blast onto television screens on October 30. This comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.