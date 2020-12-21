The Mandalorian season 2 just wrapped up over the weekend, which means that the Easter Egg hunts are happening right now. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have a deep love for the Star Wars franchise, which finds them placing some pretty rare Easter Eggs for fans to find within the episodes, and the season 2 finale was no different. Fans were just treated to a Kenner toy accessory that was never used on the screen. With that being said, there are major SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

After seeing the return of a Star Wars legend in season 2 finale, fans were treated to a surprise The Mandalorian post-credits scene. This post-credits scene takes us back to Tatooine, where Boba Fett and Fennec Shand return to Jabba the Hutt's palace, which is located in the Dune Sea. Bib Fortuna is there, sitting on his master's old throne, where he seems to have packed on some extra pounds in the years since Return of the Jedi. He carries a staff in his hand that has never been shown on the screen before, though it's still familiar to diehard Star Wars fans.

As seen in The Book of Boba Fett teaser, Bib Fortuna's staff was only used back in the day for his Kenner action figure in Return of the Jedi. The figure isn't exactly one of the most sought after in the Star Wars galaxy, as they can still be found in mint condition, along with the staff and cloak for under $30. For one in the box, that might fetch up to $100, or maybe even more now that The Mandalorian has brought some more attention to the character.

The Mandalorian has featured a number of original Kenner Star Wars toys across its two seasons. One of the most memorable from season 2 is Boba Fett's working armor rockets, while season 1 showed off the Imperial Troop Transport to the live-action realm. As for Bib Fortuna getting another action figure for The Book of Boba Fett, that probably won't be happening. He was apparently able to escape Jabba the Hutt's barge explosion, but it's highly unlikely that he survived Fett's blaster shot to the face during the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian season 2.

Veteran Star Wars voice actor and sound editor Matthew Wood returned to play Bib Fortuna in The Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene. Wood previously played the character in an uncredited role for The Phantom Menace, before going on to voice General Grievous in Revenge of the Sith. As for what Boba Fett will do at Jabba the Hutt's old palace, that is unclear at the moment, though there is already some speculation about him getting back into the big-dollar bounty hunting business. You can check out Bib Fortuna with his staff above, thanks to Baz McAlister's Twitter account.