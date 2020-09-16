Disney+ has released the synopsis for The Mandalorian season 2. Like the first trailer that was released earlier this week, it does not spoil anything or contain any big reveals. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni certainly know what they're doing at this point and they're not going to give too much away. With that being said, the footage on its own was enough to get Star Wars fans really excited about season 2, which premieres on October 30th, exclusively on Disney+.

Arriving just after we got the The Mandalorian season 2 trailer, this first official synopsis reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire." As for who these allies will be, that is not revealed. There have been many rumors surrounding who will be in the upcoming season, with Ahsoka Tano being the main character that fans are buzzing about.

It has been reported numerous times that Rosario Dawson has been cast as Ahsoka Tano for The Mandalorian season 2. It has not been officially confirmed at this time and she was not present in the first trailer. A mysterious hooded woman was seen in the footage who is believed to be wrestler Sasha Banks, but it's unclear who she is playing. Some have speculated that she could be playing Sabine Wren, who Ahsoka was last seen with in Star Wars Rebels. This could make sense and it would provide an avenue to introduce Ahsoka on the show. However, that is all speculation at this point in time.

There has also been talk about a potential Luke Skywalker cameo in The Mandalorian season 2. Mando and the Child are on the hunt for a Jedi, and at this point in the timeline, which is about 5 years after Return of the Jedi, Skywalker is one of the only known Jedi around, and possibly even the most well-known. It seems that he will at the very least have to be brought up at some point, especially with his deep connection to Master Yoda. Ahsoka Tano also has ties to Yoda, so this could be how they get around bringing up Luke Skywalker.

The Mandalorian season 2 is one of the most anticipated events on any screen this year. The first live-action Star Wars series debuted late last year and quickly became a hit all around the world, even in countries where it wasn't officially streaming yet. Baby Yoda, aka the Child, was a complete surprise and fans are wondering if Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be able to keep that element going in the second season. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, which means that the speculation is going to keep coming for the next month and a half. The synopsis comes to us from Disney+ streaming app.