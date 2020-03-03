A familiar face may be returning to The Mandalorian season 2. It's just not clear if it will be in front of the camera, behind it or both. Meanwhile, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed could be getting in on the action as well. The sophomore season of the live-action Star Wars TV show is currently in production, with Lucasfilm gearing up for another round of Mando and Baby Yoda adventures. As one might expect, the studio is keeping things tightly under wraps, but one of the key creatives from season 1 could be coming back to lend his talents once again.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 2. Granted, what we're hearing right now can be considered nothing more than rumor for the time being. That said, if it's true, it could venture into what some might consider spoiler territory. You've been warned. That said, a new report states Taika Waititi will be back for season 2. Waititi, who previously directed Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, helmed the season 1 finale. Additionally, the filmmaker voiced IG-11, who sacrificed himself in glorious fashion in the finale, which made it seem like we had seen the last of the bounty hunter droid.

Yet, this is Star Wars and stranger things have happened. Is it possible that IG-11 could be resurrected? Perhaps Taika Waititi will be voicing a different IG unit? Unfortunately, the report is slim on the details, only saying that Waititi has been working with showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau behind the scenes. In what capacity remains to be seen. But it would make sense to have him involved, as he was an asset in more ways than one. Even if it's just as a consulting producer, Waititi's presence is surely welcome.

Next up, the same report states that Peyton Reed, who is best known for directing Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, will direct two episodes of season 2. For what it's worth, Reed has a great relationship with Disney and the director previously visited the set, alongside Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. So this feels quite believable. Though, a recent rumor that Robert Rodriguez and James Mangold were directing upcoming episodes was recently debunked, so until it's confirmed by Lucasfilm, we can't say for certain.

The Mandalorian launched on Disney+ in November and proved to be a massive hit, in no small part thanks to the popularity of Baby Yoda. Lucasfilm also has several other live-action Star Wars shows in the works, including a Rogue One prequel centered on Cassian Andor, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi. While no precise release date has been revealed yet, it has been confirmed that season 2 will arrive in October. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Murphy's Multiverse.