A new teaser for The Mandalorian season 2 reveals a returning character from season 1. In addition, Disney+ has announced that a new look at the highly anticipated season will debut during Monday Night Football (October 19th) as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys. The game starts at 8:15pm Eastern, so make sure you plan ahead to see the new footage of Baby Yoda and crew as it drops. The wait for The Mandalorian season 2 is nearly over, and Star Wars fans already have a lot of questions.

The Mandalorian's first trailer already confirmed that Carl Weathers' Greef Karga and Gina Carano's Cara Dune were returning, but the new footage released this morning proves that another character from season 1 will also be coming back. And it's one character that a lot of fans probably were not expecting at all. Horatio Sanz's Mythrol, the mouthy blue alien from the first episode of season 1, can be seen in the latest footage in between Dune and Karga on a mysterious ship.

In The Mandalorian season 1, Mythrol is apprehended by Din Djarin and then frozen in carbonite, before being delivered to Greef Karga. He was not mentioned again after that, so it's unclear if he'll have a larger role this time around, or how he even fits into season 2. As with anything having to do with Star Wars, Lucasfilm and Disney are being highly secretive about what happens in the second season of the highly successful Disney+ series. The element of surprise was something that a lot of hardcore fans enjoyed the most about the series. It should be noted that Horatio Sanz is a massive Star Wars fan, so he may have been able to persuade them for a new cameo.

As for fans wondering about a potential season 3 of The Mandalorian, it is happening and production is about to begin very soon. Show creator Jon Favreau recently said they're "on-schedule" to start production before 2020 ends. "We're operating under the assumption that we'll be able to go forward," Favreau noted. Season 2 will premiere Friday, October 30th, exclusively on Disney+, so we don't know what it will set up for season 3. Regardless, Star Wars fans should be happy to know that a new season is already in the works.

With The Mandalorian doing so well on Disney+, speculation about a possible movie has started to spread. Jon Favreau said, "The line is blurring now. Things that you would have only seen in the movie theater, you're seeing on streaming, and I think it could go the other way as well." Series star Pedro Pascal was more tight lipped about the situation. "But we're definitely open to it," Pascal said when asked about a potential movie, "and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility - because there's no rulebook now." It would be interesting to see how The Mandalorian would be accepted on the big screen after having so much success on the small screen. You can check out the new teaser for The Mandalorian season 2 above, thanks to the Disney+ Twitter account.