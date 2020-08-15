A new fan theory for The Mandalorian season 2 may reveal the connection between the Child (Baby Yoda) and Ahsoka Tano. It has been heavily rumored for months that Tano will be involved in season 2, though it has yet to be officially confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm. Since the first live-action Star Wars series debuted on Disney+, fans have wondered about the origins of the Child and why so many people want to get their hands on him. While season 1 didn't really delve into that aspect, there is hope that season 2 will shed some light on the origins of the Child.

Thanks to a new, and very interesting, fan theory, we might have a new clue about the Child and his possible connections to Ahsoka Tano, though it needs some backstory explaining first. The seeds of The Mandalorian season 2 theory go back to The Clone Wars season 3 and the Mortis story arc. For those not familiar, the Mortis story arc is a fan-favorite since it gives away so much information about the Force and its origins, along with the balance that everybody knows about.

In the Mortis story, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano are sent on a mission to investigate a remote signal that dates back centuries. They are sent to the planet Mortis, which is where the Force is thought to be originated. There are only three people on the planet, the Father, the Son, and the Daughter. The Father is the one responsible for the signal and he represents the balance in the Force, while his son represents the dark side and his daughter represents the light. He is dying and needed the Chosen One, aka Anakin, to help restore balance to the Force.

To make a long story short, the Daughter sacrifices herself to save the Father from the Son. The Father then kills himself to strip the Son of his dark powers, which allows Anakin Skywalker to kill the Son and regain balance to the Force. However, during this time, Ahsoka Tano was corrupted by the Son, but the Father transferred the Daughter's life force to Tano in order to break the spell. As for how this ties into The Mandalorian, this could be why Baby Yoda is referred to as the Child. When the Father transferred the life force to Tano, he also gave her the power to metaphorically be known as "the Mother."

From her experiences on Mortis, Ahsoka will know that the Child is made up of both the light and dark side of the Force. If this theory is to be believed, then Tano will have to die to bring balance to the Force within the Child, which means he will then have the metaphorical power to create the new Son and Daughter. The Mortis arc is very complex, but it could be the reason that Baby Yoda is known as the Child and why Tano is allegedly involved in The Mandalorian season 2 story arc on Disney+.

The Mortis might not have anything at all to do with The Mandalorian season 2, but Dave Filoni does like to keep things connected. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens, but season 2 could end up giving Star Wars fans a lot of information about the Force and its balance as it relates to the Child. Reddit is the source of The Mandalorian season 2 theory.