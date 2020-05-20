Cheers erupted throughout The Mandalorian fan base when it was announced recently that Justified star Timothy Olyphant would be joining the cast for the Star Wars show's second season. Though the Deadwood actor's role was not released at the time, sources have now revealed that Olyphant has filmed scenes wearing Boba Fett's Mandalorian armor, making it highly likely that he is playing an enigmatic character named Cobb Vanth.

Now, while the idea of him wearing Boba Fett's armor, but not actually playing the Fett might sound confusing, remember that it has also been reported that Temuera Morrison, who originated the role of Jango Fett (Boba's clone father), has already been cast as Boba Fett. Which, of course, makes sense, as Boba is a clone of Jango, who was played by Morrison throughout the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

So, who is Cobb Vanth, then? Introduced in Chuck Wendig's Aftermath book series, Vanth is the self-appointed sheriff of the Tatooine-based settlement Freetown. He wears a mysterious set of Mandalorian armor that he acquired from Jawas who scavenged the wreckage of Jabba the Hutt's sail barge shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi. For those who may be unaware, this is where Boba Fett seemingly met his end thanks to a lucky shot from Han Solo which sent him hurtling into the mouth of a Sarlacc Pit on Tatooine's Dune Sea. It can, therefore, be assumed that the Mandalorian armor worn by Vanth is none other than the red and green armor formerly owned by notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett himself.

The role of a self-appointed sheriff sounds perfect for Timothy Olyphant, who has plenty of experience in the role of a gunslinging law enforcer, with two of his most famous roles, that of Justified and Deadwood, being exactly that. Not much is revealed about Cobb Vanth's backstory in the source material, other than that he was once a slave, as evidenced by a star-shaped scar carved into his back, signifying ownership.

With the fall of the Empire and the gangster-slug Jabba the Hutt, a power vacuum has been left behind, leading to all sorts of criminal enterprises attempting to become to the new big bad. Cobb Vanth has sworn to protect Freetown and keep criminals out, by any means necessary. The more you learn about the character the more flawless Timothy Olyphant's casting becomes. How close the character will align with the Aftermath books remains to be seen, but so far Cobb Vanth sounds like a very exciting addition to an already very exciting show.

Olyphant is far from the only new cast member to be joining The Mandalorian's second season, with Temuera Morrison rumored to be playing more than one role, as well as Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff set to play Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze respectively. Terminator star Michael Biehn will also be involved in season 2, though it is unclear who or what he'll be playing at this time. The Mandalorian season 2 is still scheduled to be released in October 2020 on Disney+. This comes to us from Slashfilm.