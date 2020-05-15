Timothy Olyphant has a role in The Mandalorian season 2. It's not clear what his role is or whether or not he'll be a series regular. The Santa Clarita Diet star reportedly shot his role in secret, like everybody else involved with the second installment of the hugely successful Disney+ series. Luckily, the show was able to finish production well before our current events took over the world. Now, the show is in post-production with the crew able to work from home, ensuring that The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive on time.

Timothy Olyphant is the latest casting from The Mandalorian to be revealed within the last several weeks. Terminator star Michael Biehn will be involved in season 2, though it is unclear who or what he'll be playing. It has been rumored that Biehn will be a bounty hunter. Comedian Bill Burr is also returning, but it's the latest announcement that Temuera Morrison will be playing fan-favorite Boba Fett that has Star Wars fans losing their minds.

It's believed that Temuera Morrison will have a small role in The Mandalorian season 2, though it's unclear what exactly that means at this time since Disney and Lucasfilm have been able to keep everything a secret for so long. Regardless, it looks like season 2 is going to have a huge cast, which may even include Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. There has been no official confirmation, but everybody seems to be 99% sure the character will make her live-action debut in the Disney+ series, along some other characters, including Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze.

There's a lot to look forward to in The Mandalorian season 2. First and foremost, everybody is waiting to learn more about Baby Yoda, aka the Child. Will we see his Force powers grow? Are we going to learn more about the Yoda species as a whole and why everybody wants to get their hands on him? Obviously, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are keeping a tight lid on things and they're doing an excellent job of keeping fans in the dark. This is all for the better since the element of surprise is what made season 1 such a success.

We're also hoping to get more of Moff Gideon's backstory at the same time, along with how he came up on the Darksaber. Will it have something to do with Ahsoka Tano? Again, we have no idea at the moment. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer to see what happens. Also, Disney+, along with Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have provided us with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which gives fans an in-depth look at what goes behind-the-scenes to bring the show to life, along with how they chose the storylines. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Timothy Olyphant has joined the cast of The Mandalorian.