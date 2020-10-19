Disney+ has released a brand-new trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. The latest footage dropped during the Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Over the weekend, Disney released a teaser for the trailer, which featured a brief glimpse at Horatio Sanz' Mythrol character, who has not been seen since the first episode of season 1. Din Djarin froze the blue alien in carbonite and delivered him to Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, but we did not see him again after that brief introduction.

Even with the new footage from The Mandalorian season 2, Star Wars fans still have a lot of questions. Show creator Jon Favreau recently teased what fans can expect without giving too much away. "The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show." Dave Filoni also chimed it noting, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

With a lot of questions, comes a lot of speculation from Star Wars fans. The latest speculation revolves around Ahsoka being featured as a conflicted mentor, much like Yoda. She will be able to see both the Light and Dark in the Child, according to this new theory. It has also been rumored that she might not have too big of a role when all is said and done. As for Disney and Lucasfilm, they are keeping their lips sealed.

One of the best elements about The Mandalorian season 1 is the surprises. All Star Wars fans can remember seeing Baby Yoda for the first time, along with the rest of the huge surprises throughout the entire season. Now, everybody is wondering if Jon Favreau and crew were able to keep that element going for season 2. There were no expectations for the first season, so it was able to fly under the radar, which was a massive benefit. Now, the whole world is impatiently waiting for season 2, wondering if it will be able to stand up to the first installment.

Actor Rahul Kohli has been rumored to be playing Ezra Bridger in The Mandalorian season 2 for months now. He has helped spread those rumors a lot and has teased fans with alleged intel, but he finally came clean over the weekend and announced that he will not be in the show. Kohli is a massive Star Wars fan and heard that Lucasfilm was looking to cast a live-action version of the character, so he figured he'd put some tweets out there in hopes that he'd receive a call. That obviously did not happen, but he still enjoyed messing with the fans on social media. You can check out the brand-new trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 above, thanks to the |YouTube channel.