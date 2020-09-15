We finally have the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. The live-action Star Wars series made its debut as a launch title for Disney+ last year, which proved to give the streaming service a major boost out of the gate. Luckily, Disney and Lucasfilm anticipated the success and had already set the wheels in motion for a sophomore season. Now, we have some idea of what that is going to look like ahead of the show's return this fall.

As with most things Star Wars related, season 2 has remained a huge mystery up to this point. Certain key bits of information have made their way into the world. We know Giancarlo Esposito will be back as Moff Gideon, with the Darksaber in hand. We also know that Boba Fett will be making his return to the franchise after many years away. Not only that, but this season is poised to bring Ahsoka Tano, a longtime favorite, into live-action for the first time ever. But this footage gives us a much more thorough look at what is coming down the pipeline when Mando and Baby Yoda make their return to a galaxy far, far away.

Baby Yoda, aka The Child, was the big reveal in the show's debut episode. But the cat is out of the bag now and the show's second season will certainly hinge heavily on the fan-favorite character. Outside of the beloved puppet, Pedro Pascal will once again be suiting up as the title character. We also know that Cara Dune, played by Gina Carno, will be back alongside Carl Weathers' Moff Greef Karga. Additionally, Weathers will have an expanded role this season becoming a member of the creative team behind the camera as well, as he also directed an episode.

Jon Favreau (The Lion King, Iron Man) is returning as an executive producer alongside Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars, Rebels). Filoni will also be back as a director this season, having helmed the show's pilot last year. Other directors this season include Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp, Yes Man).

The Mandalorian's success has paved the way for the future of Star Wars. Lucasfilm already has other live-action shows in the works, including the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi, as well as the Rogue One prequel series, which will center on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. While Disney and Lucasfilm intend to make more movies, the small screen on Disney+ has opened up a world of possibilities.

Work is already underway on season 3 as well, which means Mando will be back for more after this round of adventures. Even though much of the industry is still facing production delays, because of the way in which the show is shot, it is not expected to suffer any setbacks. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself. The Mandalorian season 2 premieres this October exclusively via the Disney+ streaming app.