Disney+ has released a TV spot for The Mandalorian season 2. The streaming service is trying to let Star Wars fans, and prospective fans, know that the show is returning on October 30th. However, just about everybody knows that the next season is on the way, thanks to the official trailer that was released earlier this week. Now, a new 60-second TV spot has been released, which is a trimmed down version of the original trailer. There does not appear to be any new footage in the TV spot.

Here is a better quality version of The Mandalorian Season 2 TV Spot 1 . No new footage, as it is a (:60) edit of the trailer. #StarWars#TheMandalorianpic.twitter.com/cNGwpPD09s — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) September 18, 2020

Jon Favreau recently teased what fans can expect with The Mandalorian season 2. "The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau said. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show." Fans are looking forward to learning more about the Child, aka Baby Yoda, along with the mysteries surrounding Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon character. Esposito has stated numerous times that his character and Pedro Pascal's Mando are going to face off.

Some Star Wars fans are under the impression that Pedro Pascal quit the show midway through production over a debate about taking off Mando's helmet. This has not been officially confirmed and seems a bit out of the ordinary considering that he took time out of his day to post the trailer for season 2 on social media, along with a ton of other tweets celebrating all of the Emmy nominations and wins over the past few days. It certainly does not seem like the actor is sour on The Mandalorian or the production team.

Though Pedro Pascal has been rumored to quit the show, he also teased what fans can expect when The Mandalorian season 2 debuts next month. "We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," says Pascal. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways - not knowing what's to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don't know how far he will go to do that, and they're finding new ways to push the envelope." As for how they are going to be pushing the envelope, that is unclear at the moment. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer.

As for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, the actor has given fans something to take into consideration. "It's an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there's an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me," teases Esposito. "You may think I'm a villain, but I'm trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator." The Mandalorian season 2 premieres October 30th, exclusively on Disney+. While we wait, you can check out the TV spot above, thanks to the ZCure1 Twitter account.