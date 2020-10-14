Disney has now revealed a brand new teaser for the continuing adventures of The Mandalorian in season 2, if for no other reason than to get your pulse racing and remind you that the second season is imminent. Though it does not offer too much in the way of new footage, this new commercial puts more emphasis on Moff Gideon's mission to hunt down The Child AKA Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will reunite us with the enigmatic Mandalorian warrior and his even more enigmatic companion, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

The series, which has proven to be hugely popular among both critics and audiences alike, stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian who navigates his way through the Star Wars galaxy, taking on high-risk jobs and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Actor Giancarlo Esposito, who is returning as the villainous Moff Gideon, has teased the importance of the coveted Darksaber in the upcoming series. "You'll see more of the Darksaber, you'll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world," Esposito said earlier this year. "Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It's a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later. [The Darksaber] is a key to Moff Gideon's past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together."

If that weren't already enough to get Star Wars fans salivating, season 2 promises to be full of easter eggs and fan-favorite characters, with rumors continuing to circulate that the likes of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, and Bo-Katan will all be making appearances. Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison is said to be returning to a galaxy far, far away as beloved Boba Fett, with the role now listed on the actor's résumé, seemingly confirming the ongoing rumors that he will be slipping on the iconic helmet having escaped the digestive system of the Sarlacc while Rosario Dawson and Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff are rumored to be playing live-action versions of Clone Wars characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan respectively.

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano cryptically addressed these ongoing rumors recently, simultaneously downplaying and potentially confirming them. "Some of them are true, some are not true," Carano said when asked whether all the rumored actors and characters will be appearing when the Star Wars show returns.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer to dive back into the world of The Mandalorian, with season 2 due to begin on Disney+ on October 30. This comes to us from the official STAR Wars YouTube channel.