That's a wrap! The Mandalorian season 2 has officially wrapped production on its sophomore season ahead of its return on Disney+ this fall. While much remains mysterious about the upcoming batch of episodes, whatever lies ahead for a galaxy far, far away is in the can and heading into the editing room. For now, we have a couple of new set photos to look at that give us a couple of clues as to what to expect from the new season.

First up, Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, shared a photo of her shock trooper turned bounty hunter from The Mandalorian season 2 set to commemorate the end of production. This confirms that we will indeed be seeing more of Cara this time around, as she will presumably cross paths with Mando and Baby Yoda once (or twice) more. Carano shared the image of her character sitting on the ramp of an unidentified spacecraft with the following caption.

"That's a wrap on season 2... I absolutely love this work and the people in it."

How precisely Cara Dune will become entangled in the continuing adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda again remains to be seen. Cinematographer Baz Idoine also took to Instagram to confirm filming has wrapped. Idoine shared an image of a clapboard that doesn't reveal too much, but it does confirm that The Clone Wars and Rebels creator Dave Filoni is returning to direct at least one episode again in season 2. Filoni made his live-action Star Wars directing debut in the first season and worked closely alongside showrunner Jon Favreau. Filoni's presence was a very welcome one for hardcore fans of the franchise.

Very little is known about the plot for season 2. We know that Giancarlo Espositio will return as Moff Gideon, who we came to know in the final two episodes of season 1. Gideon was last seen wielding the Darksaber, an important weapon from Star Wars lore. Esposito recently teased that we will see some epic lightsaber action this time around, which is something that we haven't seen from the show up to this point. Unlike many other projects in the Star Wars universe, this series was very Force-light and instead focused on the scum and villainy side of things.

Disney gave the green light to season 2 before the show even debuted on Disney+ in November, which signaled the confidence they had in it. That confidence proved to be well-earned, as the series was a massive hit, in no small part to the wild popularity of Baby Yoda, aka The Child. It is arguably the most beloved thing Lucasfilm has produced since Disney purchased the company in 2012. The Mandalorian season 2 does not yet have a firm release date set, but it will arrive on Disney+ sometime in October. Be sure to check out the wrap posts from Baz Idoine's and Gina Carano's Instagram.