Temuera Morrison will reportedly return as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 3. The actor shocked Star Wars fans by returning as the iconic bounty hunter in the Disney+ series' second season, as he helped out Din Djarin on his mission to save Grogu and bring him to a Jedi. In a post-credits scene from the season 2 finale, we all learned that Morrison was returning in The Book of Boba Fett, which is a brand-new Disney+ series that will premiere at the end of this year.

In December 2020, it was reported that Temuera Morrison will show up in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. However, the actor will reportedly take on the role of Commander Cody in the highly anticipated series, which is scheduled to begin filming in March. It has yet to be confirmed that Morrison will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, though that is something that Lucasfilm and Disney are probably trying to keep under wraps.

Now, it is believed that Temuera Morrison will return as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 3. When The Book of Boba Fett was first announced, there were more than a few Star Wars fans who thought that the new show was going to take the place of the third installment in The Mandalorian series. However, it was later revealed that the two shows are separate and that they take place within the same timeline. Adding to the confusion is the fact that the Boba Fett series is set to premiere when many thought The Mandalorian season 3 was going start streaming.

According to Jon Favreau, The Book of Boba Fett has already started production and The Mandalorian season 3 will begin production afterwards. As for Temuera Morrison's role in season 3, that is unclear, though we do know that the Dark Saber and Mandalore will come into play. As for Fett, we know that he has taken over Jabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine, though we don't know what else he'll be doing there. Fans seem to believe that the character will get back into his bounty hunting ways, along with Fennec Shand, but that has yet to be confirmed.

For now, most Star Wars fans are just happy to see Boba Fett back and in action. While The Book of Boba Fett is set to take place within the same timeline of The Mandalorian, many are hoping that the show will include some backstory as to how the beloved character was able to survive his Return of the Jedi fate. The Mandalorian season 3 is just as big of a mystery at this point in time. With Grogu gone, many are wondering what Din Djarin's next big mission will be, and if he'll be reunited with his little green buddy. LRM was one of the first outlets to report on Temuera Morrison's busy Star Wars schedule.