Surprise! Months before The Mandalorian season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+, it's come to light that work on season 3 is already underway. The live-action Star Wars show debuted in November as one of the launch titles for the streaming service and proved to be a massive hit right out of the gate. It appears Disney and Lucasfilm aren't wasting any time in keeping the adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda going for at least one more season.

According to a new report, pre-production work has already begun on The Mandalorian season 3 for Disney+. Executive producer and showrunner Jon Favreau has already been writing the third season for some time. The art department has been working on concepts for several weeks. It's said that production design kicked off recently on April 20 as well. An unnamed source close to the production also confirmed that work has indeed begun. Here's what the source had to say.

"We've just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3."

This is assuredly great news for fans of the series but shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The Mandalorian, unlike more recent movies such as The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, was met with widespread acclaim from both critics and fans alike. Disney is investing heavily in Disney+ as streaming is viewed as the future. The service has already amassed more than 50 million subscribers since launching last year. Star Wars is one of the crown jewels of the Disney empire and they intend to give the franchise a big presence on the service.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is currently set to arrive in October, but no specific release date has been announced. Rosario Dawson is said to be in talks to appear as Ahsoka Tano, which would mark the character's live-action debut within the franchise. Aliens star Michael Biehn is also on board to play a new character. Additionally, there are rumors that Halloween and Knives Out star Jamie Lee Curtis is set to appear in an unspecified role. Pedro Pascal will be reprising his role as Mando, with Gina Carano also returning as Cara Dune and Bill Burr as Mayfield. Giancarlo Esposito, who we met at the end of season 1, will be back as Moff Gideon.

The final season of The Clone Wars is currently airing on Disney+. Other live-action Star Wars projects coming down the pipeline include a Rogue One prequel series centered on Cassian Andor, as well as the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which will bring back Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi. It was also recently announced that an eight-part documentary about The Mandalorian is making its debut on May 4, which happens to be Star Wars Day. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.