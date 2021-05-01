The Mandalorian, through two seasons, has managed to unite the Star Wars fanbase. The live-action Star Wars series debuted on Disney+ in November 2019 when the service launched. It was venturing into uncharted territory, as the franchise had never had a live-action show before. But it paid off in a big way. Fans have more to look forward to as well, as The Mandalorian season 3 is currently in the works.

The first two seasons largely centered on the adventures of Pedro Pascal's Mando/Din Djarin and the true breakout star of the show, Grogu/Baby Yoda. But the show looks to be radically different in season 3, thanks to what happened in the season 2 finale. With that in mind, here is everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will return for The Mandalorian Season 3

While much remains under wraps, as is often the case with Star Wars projects ahead of release, one thing is certain; the core creative team will be back. Both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who have headed up the series from the very beginning, will be back for The Mandalorian season 3. Favreau created the show and serves as the main writer, with Filoni, the architect behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, serving as an executive producer and director. While much is poised to change, the duo that has crafted this show into the success it is will still be at the helm to guide the ship into new territory.

Will Pedro Pascal return for The Mandalorian Season 3?

Pedro Pascal has been providing, at least the voice of Mando, since The Mandalorian began. While he's not always the man in the suit, the actor is a huge part of the show. As such, Pascal will indeed be returning for another round of bounty hunter related shenanigans in a galaxy far, far away. But he will be without his trusty companion, Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. That means the dynamic at the center of the show up to this point will be changed. Be that as it may, we are still poised to follow Din Djarin as he traverses the galaxy.

Grogu is with Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian season 2 finale dropped a true bombshell on fans. Luke Skywalker, as portrayed by Mark Hamill (de-aged with digital effects), returned to Star Wars in glorious fashion. Mando and his crew were saved by the Jedi, who dismantled the Dark Troopers in miraculous fashion. More importantly, he took Grogu into his care to train him in the ways of the Jedi. The journey we had been on for two full seasons, effectively, concluded. Grogu is now with Luke. While that doesn't necessarily mean the fan-favorite character won't appear in season 3, it certainly could be the case. And if Grogu does return, it likely means we'll see more from Luke Skywalker. Either way, Baby Yoda is with Luke now and that will radically change the dynamic.

Gina Carano will not return as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Season 3

Gina Carano was a big part of the show's first two seasons as Cara Dune. The former shock trooper, however, will not be returning in The Mandalorian season 3. Following controversial social media posts, Disney and Lucasfilm fired Gina Carano from the series. Furthermore, she will not appear in any future Star Wars projects. It remains to be seen if the role of Cara Dune will be recast, or if the franchise will just ignore the character entirely going forward.

Will other familiar characters return in The Mandalorian Season 3?

While Cara Dune won't be back in The Mandalorian season 3, we can likely expect to see other familiar faces. Though it remains to be seen who will be back, specifically. There are, however, abundant options. Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers' Greef Carga, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand and Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett all seem like reasonable options. There's also the matter of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, who has unfinished business with Mando, and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, who is getting her spin-off series.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will help lead to a Star Wars event series

The Mandalorian's success has prompted Disney and Lucasfilm to expand the scope of the Star Wars franchise on the small screen. Several spin-offs are currently in development, including Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic and The Book of Boba Fett. All of these shows, as well as The Mandalorian season 3, will eventually lead to a currently untitled Star Wars event series. Details regarding that event are currently being kept tightly under wraps. But expect season 3 of the show to plant more seeds that will grow in that event down the road.

Will The Mandalorian Season 3 go to Mandalore?

The Darksaber changed hands once again in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Because Din defeated Moff Gideon in combat, he became the rightful owner of the weapon. Yet, Bo-Katan intended to defeat Moff Gideon herself so that she could become the rightful ruler of Mandalore. This created some tension between Mando and Bo-Katan that wasn't resolved. At the very least, we are likely to pick up with this thread in season 3. Allowing for a bit of speculation, it seems plausible, if not likely, that we will actually visit Mandalore in the upcoming season. It would allow fans to explore the planet in live-action, and build on the ever-evolving lore surrounding Mandalorians.

The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson wants to direct an episode of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian has allowed a diverse stable of directors to explore a galaxy far, far away. Dave Filoni finally got to try his hand at live-action. Bryce Dallas Howard asserted herself as a major directing talent and Taika Waititi ended up getting a Star Wars movie after directing the season 1 finale. Rian Johnson, who previously directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, wants to direct an episode of the show, as it turns out. Johnson is on deck to craft a new trilogy of movies as well, though there has been little movement on that front in some time. As for him directing a season 3 episode, it could all come down to scheduling. Johnson is currently gearing up to direct Knives Out 2 and that could get in the way. But if they can work it out, Johnson may well make his return to the franchise through The Mandalorian.

The Razor Crest has been destroyed, will Mando get a new ship?

As fans will likely recall, Mando's trusty ship the Razor Crest was destroyed in season 2. It was blown to smithereens by the remnants of the Empire. As such, it seems the Razor Crest will not be returning in season 3. So, that begs the question, will Din be traversing the galaxy in a new ship? That remains to be seen. What we know for certain is that, unless it is rebuilt from the ground up, effectively making it the Razor Crest 2.0, the now-iconic ship will not be Mando's vessel of choice in the future.

Will there be Wookiees in The Mandalorian season 3?

This is venturing into rumor territory but reports have suggested that Wookiees will be joining the action in The Mandalorian season 3. Quite a few iconic alien species have been featured in the show up to this point so that would make sense. What remains unclear is what role the creatures would play. It also isn't clear if we'll see any famous Wookiees, such as Chewbacca, though that seems unlikely. Perhaps Mando will take a trip to Kashyyyk? Time will tell.

When does The Mandalorian season 3 start filming?

The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to begin filming this year. Because of the upcoming spin-offs, specifically The Book of Boba Fett, the production did not pick up as soon as may have been expected. The show is currently set to kick off production in April, once The Book of Boba Fett finishes filming. Filming is expected to take place in Los Angeles, California. Given that the show utilizes an advanced soundstage surrounded by screens that can project real-world environments known as The Volume, there is less need to travel for filming purposes. It can largely be done in one location.

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 release date?

Because The Book of Boba Fett is set to arrive in December, The Mandalorian season 3 will not debut on Disney+ in 2021. The first two seasons aired almost exactly one year apart. Disney will, however, break that pattern for season 3. It is expected that the show will arrive sometime in 2022.

When will The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer come out?

The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 debuted about a month before the show returned on Disney+. Because Disney does a week-to-week release with most of its shows, there is no need to release a trailer months in advance as they might do with a Star Wars movie. As such, we can expect to see a trailer a month or so before the show returns in 2022.