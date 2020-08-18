It seems the current situation won't be enough to hinder The Mandalorian season 3. The hit live-action Star Wars TV show hasn't even aired its second season yet, but Disney and Lucasfilm have already begun work on the next installment. However, given the delays many productions are facing right now, it was reasonable to assume that Mando and Baby Yoda may wait a little longer before getting back in front of the camera. According to executive producer Jon Favreau, we shouldn't expect much in the way of delays.

The subject came up during a recent interview. As Jon Favreau explains, The Mandalorian uses very unique technology for production. This technology allows for fewer people to be on set, which will minimize risk heading into season 3. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit, because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."

The Mandalorian utilizes a unique stage made up largely of screens called the Volume for production. It projects landscapes and virtual sets all around the actors and physical sets, creating the illusion of physical locations. This allows for less travel and smaller crews on set. As such, the show is uniquely positioned to weather the current storm that is Hollywood.

It just so happens that the Star Wars series is also arguably the biggest show on TV right now. Season 1 launched with Disney+ last year and it quickly exploded, ranking as the most popular show among new streaming services. The reveal of Baby Yoda helped drive strong social media buzz. Critically, the show was a massive hit as well, with The Mandalorian earning a surprise 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

But before we get to season 3, we first need to see what becomes of Mando in the upcoming season. We know major characters such as Boba Fett and Ahsoka Tano will be involved. However, plot details have largely been kept under wraps up to this point. With The Mandalorian season 2 set to debut in October a trailer is expected soon, which means we should be learning a lot more in the near future. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.