Filming on the highly anticipated third season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian begins today for Disney+. Carl Weathers, who will reprise the role of Greef Karga in season 3, took to social media to confirm the exciting news, revealing that he will be on set from the get-go saying, "Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+."

This will come as great news for fans of the hugely popular Disney+ series, as filming has been delayed again and again due to the ongoing global situation. Filming on The Mandalorian was originally due to get underway back in April before being pushed to September, with reports stating that the studio decided to allow upcoming spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett to take precedence, revealing that unfortunately The Mandalorian series 3 had to "wait its turn".

Quickly becoming one of Disney+'s most successful projects, as well as reigniting fan's love for the franchise following the mixed results of the most recent trilogy, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the instantly iconic title character. Navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, Pascal's enigmatic bounty hunter gets into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The first series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order, as we follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

So far, both seasons of The Mandalorian have centered on the touching relationship between the mysterious title character and the even more mysterious Grogu, who has affectionally become known as Baby Yoda. The second season concludes with Grogu being taken away by master Jedi Luke Skywalker, leaving Mando to once again venture into the galaxy all alone.

Little is yet known about what season 3 will entail, but it has been suggested by Giancarlo Esposito that the villainous Moff Gideon could have a much larger role this time around. "I have a feeling you'll see more of me next season. More than likely you're going to see a lot of Moff Gideon," the actor teased. "I can't be sure of that, but it seems as though this iconic journey that they want you to feel it. I think you're going to start to see other storylines start to creep in. When we start to realise there's such a deep connection [between the show's storylines and] the rest of the galaxy and what's really happening. Maybe you'll get an inkling of what he wants."

It's possible that we will also see the return of Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, with the actress revealing that, "The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down -- absolutely, you'd think -- would be the unfinished business."

Once again produced by Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, and Golem Creations, with Jon Favreau serving as showrunner, The Mandalorian is expected to be released in 2022 on Disney+. This comes to us courtesy of Carl Weathers' official Twitter.