Word is that season 3 of The Mandalorian has started filming. While no official announcements have been made by Disney, a new report from the Star Wars insider Bespin Bulletin claims that filming actually started last week with plans to shoot through late March. The report also notes that Pedro Pascal is not on location to shoot any scenes as Din Djarin, but that's no surprise as he's currently filming HBO's The Last of Us series.

The new report makes sense, as there have been rumblings of The Mandalorian rolling cameras again very soon. The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff series to The Mandalorian, wrapped filming earlier in the summer, while Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series has also been wrapped. Recently, Mando star Giancarlo Esposito also teased that season 3 would be shooting imminently.

"They just finished shooting Boba Fett and soon they will start on season 3 [of The Mandalorian]," Esposito said at GalaxyCon Raleigh. On if we would be seeing more of Din Djarin's face in the third season, Esposito added, "I can't speak to that. I mean, I know he'd love to be more off the helmet, but you know, his job is to be in the helmet. You know what I mean?"

What's more, Esposito noted that they "never have to wait on Pedro" to get to set because his character is always masked. In previous seasons, the series has already utilized stand-in performers in the Din Djarin outfit when Pedro Pascal was unable to personally make it to set. He'll be pretty busy moving forward as he is still in the midst of filming The Last of Us, so it would seem that stand-ins will be used more often in season 3. If that's the case, Pascal will likey work on adding in voiceovers at a later time.

At another appearance at Steel City Con, Carl Weathers provided another update by revealing he would be returning to work on the show on both sides of the camera. In August, the Greef Karga actor said, "We're gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian, within the next month. Yeah. And I get to be in front of camera again, and I get to direct again."

The Mandalorian has been a smash hit for Disney+ and the Star Wars franchise since premiering in 2019. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular character, the series follows a lone bounty hunter on the run as he escorts and protects "The Child," aka Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, the show's breakout character. The series is practically universally beloved by Star Wars fans, and that's no easy feat considering how much criticism has plagued the recent movies.

As of now, there's no release date for season 3 of The Mandalorian, but it's expected to arrive sometime in 2022. For now, fans can go back and watch the original two seasons on Disney+. Until then, fans can also look forward to the first Mando spinoff series to help hold over the wait when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 29, 2021. This news comes from Bespin Bulletin.