Star Wars fans won't have to wait any longer than necessary to get more from Mando and Baby Yoda, it seems. A new international promo for Disney+, which previews what is coming down the pipeline for the streaming service in 2021, has seemingly confirmed that The Mandalorian season 3 will indeed debut next year. That means one of the biggest shows around right now won't suffer a delay as a result of Hollywood's current struggles brought on by ongoing health and safety concerns.

The Slovakian promo highlights a great deal of programming scheduled for Disney+ in 2021. This includes several live-action Marvel shows, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, as well as Raya and the Last Dragon. Clips of The Mandalorian are also included and, most notably, the text on the screen indicates that season 1, 2 and 3 will be available next year. That suggests that production will begin on season 3 soon, assuming Disney intends to stick to that timeline. And there is good reason to think they intend to.

The Mandalorian, which recently aired its third episode of season 2, has proved to be a tremendous hit. There were questions as to whether or not live-action Star Wars TV would work, but it has worked in a big way. Showrunner and executive producer Jon Favreau previously indicated that they hoped to begin filming season 3 before the end of the year. The 2021 release teased by this promo lines up with those previous remarks. That is pretty impressive, considering season 2 is right in the heart of its run. But since filming wrapped back in March before the widespread production shutdown, Favreau has had time to get the scripts ready.

Lucasfilm has already been prepping the new season for several months, which isn't exactly surprising. At this stage, it's nearly impossible to speculate as to where the story might go in season 3, as there is still much to uncover in the current season. What we do know is that Disney and Lucasfilm seem intent on keeping this train on the tracks. Star Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon, previously hinted in an interview that season 4 is already in the cards as well. Should that prove true, that means the show would run through, at the very least, the end of 2022/early 2023.

Live-action shows are going to become a bigger part of the Star Wars universe in the coming years. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to begin production early next year and the Rogue One prequel show centered on Cassian Andor is gearing up for filming as well. There is also a new female-led show in development, and there are persistent rumors that Boba Fett is getting a series as well. But the movies aren't going anywhere, as Disney has the next entry in a galaxy far, far away dated for December 2023. Be sure to check out the promo for yourself from the Disney Plus Slovensko YouTube channel.