Audiences will get to join The Mandalorian on his next adventure when season 3 hits Disney+ just before the end of next year, with the release date now officially announced to be "Christmas 2021". The release date was revealed during the recent Disney Investor Day presentation, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirming that the popular Star Wars show's third series will begin at the end of 2021 and continue into 2022, meaning that fans will be able to tune into new episodes of The Mandalorian about a year after season 2 ends.

Details regarding the direction of The Mandalorian season 3 are unknown at this time but should the events of the most recent episode of the second season prove to be a clue, then a more far-reaching story has now begun. So far, the second season has been made up of mostly side-mission style storylines, which is all well and good but can often seem a little too episodic. The final episodes however are looking increasingly likely to be a lot more plot-driven, with the events no doubt spilling over into season 3. With the release date of the third season now announced, the chances of season 2 ending on a cliff-hanger are pretty high.

Since its debut, The Mandalorian has proven to be hugely popular among both critics and audiences alike, as well as the most popular show on Disney+ by some margin. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian who navigates his way through the Star Wars galaxy, taking on high-risk jobs and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his dangerous duties. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. We follow the travails of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The second season reunites audiences with the enigmatic Mandalorian warrior and his even more enigmatic companion, Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda. The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire."

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito alongside Pedro Pascal. The penultimate episode of the second season of The Mandalorian is set to air this Friday before the season 2 finale on December 18th.

The Mandalorian has now spawned an ever-growing Star Wars universe on Disney+, with several intriguing new projects announced at the recent Disney Investors Day event. These include the spin-off Ahsoka series, an Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Lando, which will follow beloved character Lando Calrissian, Andor starring Diego Luna as the rebel Cassian Andor who was first featured in 2016's Rogue One, as well as The Bad Batch, A Droid Story, and several animated projects. What a time to be a Star Wars fan. This comes to us from Disney Investor Day 2020.