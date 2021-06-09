Disney and Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian debuted in 2019 and launched the live-action Star Wars Television universe. The show created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni proved to be a huge hit for Disney and as expected, a second season was ordered. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian premiered one year apart but it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for Season 3. In an episode of Variety's acclaimed Actors on Actors series, Pedro Pascal sat down with fellow Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor. Pedro Pascal Revealed in the conversation that he hasn't started filming for season 3 of The Mandalorian. And new episodes won't arrive until 2022.

When McGregor asks Pedro if he has filmed the third season of Mandalorian, Pascal replies "We haven't shot a third season so confidentially, so anyway let me tell you what's going on". From the conversation, it looks like Pascal revealed the info mistakenly but he stops himself from saying anything else and the two stars share a laugh.

The second season of Mandalorian saw the return of many iconic characters like Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker. A few fan favorites from the clone wars like Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan also made their live-action debut in the show. Due to the highly positive reaction to the show from fans and critics alike, Disney and Lucasfilm are expanding the franchise and several shows have been greenlit. But following the firing of Gina Carano due to transphobic and anti-Semitic tweets, the spin-off Rangers of The New Republic has been axed.

As of now, it is uncertain if her character much-loved character Cara Dune will be recast or ignored in further seasons. Pascal and Jon Favreau also came under fire for supporting her. Currently, Ewan McGregor is busy filming Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show will mark his return to Star Wars since Revenge of The Sith. Obi-Wan Kenobi will also feature Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader. A show based on Ahsoka Tano is also in development.

The most likely reason for the delay in The Mandalorian season 3 is that series creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are busy with The Book Of Boba Fett starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen which is set to release this December. Pedro Pascal is also busy with HBO's The Last of Us video game adaptation. Favreau had previously said that season 3 will be along "pretty soon" after The Book of Boba Fett. If all goes well, we can expect Din Djarin and the adorable Grogu (also known as Baby Yoda) to come back in early 2022.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Ming-Na Wen, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, and Carl Weathers, and Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. ﻿The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. Be sure to check out The Book of Boba Fett debuting this December.